Sales Xceleration Gains Five New Sales Advisors

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration Inc. continues to provide highly experienced, effective outsourced Sales Consultants to small and mid-sized businesses seeking revenue growth through increased sales.

The latest class pushed the expanding team beyond 100 Advisors, each of which enable small to mid-size businesses to grow revenue by creating a strategic sales plan, implementing or improving sales processes, addressing staffing needs, and providing outsourced sales leadership.

New Sales Xceleration Consultants in Charles Town, WV; Salem, NH; Eden Prairie, MN; New York, NY; Sandy Spring, GA

The following individuals join a group of skilled sales leadership professionals located throughout North America and are ready to serve the following U.S. business communities:

"We are excited to add another group of sales leaders to our team that are focused on having a big impact on their local business communities. This group of Advisors brings an impressive skill-set to our team, and it will be fun to watch the difference they make in their respective cities," said Mark Thacker, President, Sales Xceleration.

About Sales Xceleration

Sales Xceleration provides business owners with an experienced Sales Consultant to drive sales growth when it is needed most. Sales Xceleration Advisors build sales engines to create record-breaking growth for your business by:

Creating Your Sales Plan

Finding Your Best Customers

Growing Your Sales

