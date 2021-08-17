NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed today that Sales Xceleration Inc. is No. 2613 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Sales Xceleration is Named to the Inc. 5000 List for the 3rd Year in a Row

"It is an honor to be named on the Inc. 5000 for the 3rd year in a row," said Mark Thacker, President, Sales Xceleration. "As the market creator and leader in the fractional sales leaders' space for ten years, our 180+ Outsourced VPs of Sales bring sales leadership expertise to the SMB market in a meaningful, cost-effective way while providing the processes and tools to enable consistent sales growth."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About Sales Xceleration

Sales Xceleration provides business owners with an experienced Sales Consultant to drive revenue when it is needed most. Sales Xceleration Advisors build sales engines to create record-breaking growth for your business by:

Creating Your Sales Plan

Finding Your Best Customers and Sales Team Members

Growing Your Sales

Our Advisors are here to help and can provide free sales consultations. Visit our online map to learn more about these Advisors and find an Outsourced VP of Sales© Advisor in your community to navigate your path to greater sales generation now. For additional information, please visit https://www.salesxceleration.com.

PR inquiries: Maura Kautsky, email: [email protected] or call 844-874-7253, ext. 703.

SOURCE Sales Xceleration

Related Links

http://www.salesxceleration.com

