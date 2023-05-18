Sales Xceleration® Named to Selling Power Magazine's Top Sales Training Companies 2023 List for CSL Training

News provided by

Sales Xceleration

18 May, 2023, 08:34 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration® is pleased to announce it has been included on Selling Power's Top Sales Training Companies 2023 list for Certified Sales Leadership Training.

According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, quality sales training is more important than ever. "As the economy continues to slow, accelerating sales becomes increasingly critical to a company's success. The right sales training delivered at the right time can be the secret ingredient to a company not only surviving in this economy but also thriving."

SellingPower Names Sales Xceleration as a Top Sales Training Company of 2023 for Certified Sales Leader Training (CSL)
All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, innovative solutions, and their company's unique contributions to the sales training marketplace.

The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year's list were:

  1. Depth and breadth of training offered
  2. Innovative offerings (specific training courses, methodology, or delivery methods)
  3. Contributions to the sales training market
  4. Strength of client satisfaction and overall client feedback

To evaluate applicants for the list, the Selling Power team surveyed and considered feedback from nearly 400 clients of the applicants. One of the clients commented, "The level of professionalism, expertise, experience, and deep collaboration to best understand our sales channel challenges was excellent."

Selling Power magazine editors say CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage this list to find the right sales training partner to help salespeople succeed during social distancing and remote working. See the Selling Power Top Sales Training Companies 2023 list at https://bit.ly/3oZqk2r.

About Sales Xceleration
Sales Xceleration provides outsourced sales leadership to small and mid-sized businesses, helping them achieve their sales growth goals. Our experienced Sales Consultants offer expertise in all aspects of sales leadership – from strategy development to team management and coaching. Sales Xceleration Advisors build sales engines to create record-breaking growth for your business.

Our Advisors are here to help and can provide free sales consultations. For additional information, please visit https://www.salesxceleration.com.

PR inquiries: Brandi Johnson, email: [email protected] or call 844-874-7253, ext. 704.

SOURCE Sales Xceleration

