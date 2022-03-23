Salesfloor Expands Global Client-base as Retailers Continue to Invest in Omnichannel

Salesfloor has partnered with Puma Asia, GNC, Christopher & Banks, and more to enhance the retailers' omnichannel selling capabilities

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesfloor , the industry-leading Immersive Virtual Shopping, Clienteling and Sales Automation platform, announced its continued momentum into 2022 and global expansion with the addition of 30 new enterprise retail clients, a 55% year-over-year client-base increase. Recent retailers that onboarded to Salesfloor's Total Experience Retail Platform include: GNC, Christopher & Banks, Allen Edmonds, Dan Murphy's, and others. These additions build on the already prestigious group of retailers utilizing the platform, such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Shopper's Drug Mart, Bloomingdale's, Ben Bridge Jeweler, and Chico's. The Salesfloor platform operates on four continents in verticals spanning across Beauty, Luxury & Jewelry, Apparel, Sporting goods, Furniture, and more.

The new clients are utilizing a variety of Salesfloor's Virtual Shopping and Clienteling capabilities, including video chat, live chat, email, text messaging, Automated Tasking, StorefrontsTM, and appointment booking, while also providing the option for the shopper to have an AI assisted shopping experience. Via Salesfloor, with the click of a button, shoppers can connect with or request virtual or in-store appointments with local store associates at retailers all over the world.

With the recent acquisition of Automat , Salesfloor's Total Experience Retail Platform is now complete with the addition of Artificial Intelligence Sales Automation Technology. These sales automation tools will enable retailers to provide unassisted online customers with a truly personalized and specialized shopping experience.

Since Q1 2021, the number of Salesfloor users has increased by nearly 50%, with more than 50,000 store associates now leveraging the platform to serve customers across all channels and engage with customers every day. In fact, associates using Salesfloor have surpassed $2 billion USD in sales.

"More and more retailers are relying on our Total Experience Retail Platform to personalize every customer touchpoint and provide consumers with knowledgeable assistance and an immersive experience. Salesfloor is unique in our ability to deliver an automated shopping experience with the option for a local store associate to assist in completing the sale – we have become a one-stop-shop in 2022," said Oscar Sachs, CEO of Salesfloor.

"Retailers realize that a seamless omnichannel experience is necessary to survive today, and we are taking these efforts to a new level by helping these retailers thrive through providing technology that caters to all forms of shoppers – both proactive and passive. We're really excited about our prestigious roster of partnerships, and look forward to continuing to help global retailers grow through utilizing their all-star store associates and the immersive technology Salesfloor has put at their disposal."

Retailers have enjoyed a tremendous return on investment with the addition of the Salesfloor platform, with certain retailers seeing up to a 6x increase in online sales since the implementation of Salesfloor's Virtual Shopping, Clienteling, and Sales Automation technology. Other platform statistics include:

An average online conversion rate greater than 10x

Up to 50% increase in average order value and 10x lift in digital sales conversion rates

20% increase in appointments confirmed for shoppers and store associates

20% increase in first time buying customers

Store associates are able to serve 94 customers via Salesfloor per week (in-store and online) and for every one dollar transacted online through Salesfloor, at least two dollars were driven into the store

Salesfloor will be attending Shoptalk 2022 in Las Vegas from March 27-30, 2022 at Booth #11069 .

About Salesfloor

Salesfloor is an award-winning mobile platform designed to personalize customer experiences. Salesfloor provides Virtual shopping, Clienteling, and Sales Automation tools to engage with customers on any channel. With over 50,000 associates from leading retailers in apparel, beauty, jewelry, and more, Salesfloor is the leader in Total Experience Retail Platforms for enterprise retailers. Brands such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Holt Renfrew, Bloomingdale's, Ben Bridge Jeweler, Chico's and more choose Salesfloor to drive results such as higher online conversion rates, increased basket sizes and decreased return rates. For more information, visit www.salesfloor.net and follow Salesfloor on LinkedIn and Facebook .

