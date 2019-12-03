Salesforce Announces Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced results for its fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2019.

"We're now on track to double our revenue in five years," said Marc Benioff, Chairman and co-CEO, Salesforce. "With Customer 360, only Salesforce is providing companies with a single source of truth, bringing them even closer to their customers across every touchpoint."

"We had strong growth across our clouds and regions in the quarter as more companies turn to Salesforce as a trusted advisor in their digital transformations," said Keith Block, co-CEO, Salesforce. "With these trusted customer relationships, continuous innovation and our phenomenal Trailblazer ecosystem, we have never been better positioned for the future."

Salesforce delivered the following results for its fiscal third quarter:

Revenue: Total third quarter revenue was $4.5 billion, an increase of 33% year-over-year, and 34% in constant currency. Subscription and support revenues were $4.24 billion, an increase of 34% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenues were $274 million, an increase of 22% year-over-year.

Earnings per Share: Third quarter GAAP loss per share was $0.12, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.75. Mark-to-market accounting of the company's strategic investments, required by ASU 2016-01, benefited GAAP loss per share by $0.01 based on a U.S. tax rate of 25% and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by $0.01 based on a non-GAAP tax rate of 22.5%.

Cash: Cash generated from operations for the third quarter was $298 million, an increase of 108% year-over-year. Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities ended the third quarter at $6.53 billion.

Remaining Performance Obligation: Remaining performance obligation ended the third quarter at approximately $25.9 billion, an increase of 22% year-over-year. Current remaining performance obligation ended the third quarter at approximately $12.8 billion, an increase of 28% year-over-year, 28% in constant currency.

As of December 3, 2019, the company is initiating revenue, earnings per share and current remaining performance obligation growth guidance for its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. The company is maintaining its revenue guidance previously provided on November 20, 2019, and raising its GAAP earnings per share guidance, non-GAAP earnings per share guidance, and operating cash flow guidance previously provided on August 22, 2019 for the full fiscal year 2020. The company is initiating revenue guidance for its first quarter of fiscal year 2021. The company is maintaining its revenue guidance previously provided on November 20, 2019 for full fiscal year 2021.

This guidance assumes no change to the value of the company's strategic investment portfolio resulting from ASU 2016-01 as it is not possible to forecast future gains and losses. In addition, the guidance below is based on estimated GAAP tax rates that reflect the company's currently available information, and excludes forecasted discrete tax items such as excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation. The GAAP tax rates may fluctuate due to future acquisitions or other transactions.



Q4 FY20

Guidance

Full Year FY20

Guidance

Q1 FY21

Guidance

Full Year FY21

Guidance Revenue $4.743 - $4.753 billion

$16.99 - $17.00 billion

$4.800 - $4.835 billion

$20.80 - $20.90 billion Y/Y Growth ~32%

~28%

28% - 29%

22% - 23% GAAP (loss) earnings per share ($0.04) - ($0.03)

$0.44 -$0.45

N/A

N/A Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.54 - $0.55

$2.89 - $2.90

N/A

N/A Operating Cash Flow Growth (Y/Y) N/A

22% - 23%

N/A

N/A Current Remaining Performance Obligation Growth (Y/Y) ~21%

N/A

N/A

N/A

The following is a per share reconciliation of GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance for the next quarter and the full year:



Fiscal 2020

Q4

FY20 GAAP (loss) earnings per share range(1)(2) ($0.04) - ($0.03)

$0.44 -$0.45 Plus





Amortization of purchased intangibles $ 0.30

$ 0.94 Stock-based expense $ 0.55

$ 2.09 Less





Income tax effects and adjustments(3) $ (0.27)

$ (0.58) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(2) $0.54 - $0.55

$2.89 - $2.90







Shares used in computing basic net (loss) income per share (millions) 888

829 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share (millions) 914

850



(1) The Company's GAAP tax provision is expected to be approximately 146% for the three months ended January 31, 2020, and approximately 37% for the year ended January 31, 2020. The GAAP tax rates may fluctuate due to discrete tax items, future acquisitions or other transactions. (2) The Company's projected GAAP and Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share assumes no change to the value of our strategic investment portfolio resulting from ASU 2016-01 as it is not possible to forecast future gains and losses. While historically the company's strategic investment portfolio has had a positive impact on the company's financial results, that may not be true for future periods, particularly in periods of significant market fluctuations that affect the publicly traded companies within the company's strategic investment portfolio. The impact of future gains or losses from the company's strategic investment portfolio could be material. (3) The Company's Non-GAAP tax provision uses a long-term projected tax rate of 22.5%, which reflects currently available information and could be subject to change.

For additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures see the reconciliation of results and related explanations below.

Quarterly Conference Call

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information about Salesforce, visit: www.salesforce.com .

"Safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements about the company's financial and operating results, which may include expected GAAP and non-GAAP financial and other operating and non-operating results, including revenue, net income, diluted earnings per share, operating cash flow growth, operating margin improvement, expected revenue growth, expected current remaining performance obligation growth, expected tax rates, the one-time accounting non-cash charge that was incurred in connection with the Salesforce.org combination; stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, shares outstanding, market growth and sustainability goals. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the company's results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements it makes.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include -- but are not limited to -- risks associated with the effect of general economic and market conditions; the impact of geopolitical events; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations on our results; our business strategy and our plan to build our business, including our strategy to be the leading provider of enterprise cloud computing applications and platforms; the pace of change and innovation in enterprise cloud computing services; the seasonal nature of our sales cycles; the competitive nature of the market in which we participate; our international expansion strategy; the demands on our personnel and infrastructure resulting from significant growth in our customer base and operations, including as a result of acquisitions; our service performance and security, including the resources and costs required to avoid unanticipated downtime and prevent, detect and remediate potential security breaches; the expenses associated with our data centers and third-party infrastructure providers; additional data center capacity; real estate and office facilities space; our operating results and cash flows; new services and product features, including any efforts to expand our services beyond the CRM market; our strategy of acquiring or making investments in complementary businesses, joint ventures, services, technologies and intellectual property rights; the performance and fair value of our investments in complementary businesses through our strategic investment portfolio; our ability to realize the benefits from strategic partnerships, joint ventures and investments; the impact of future gains or losses from our strategic investment portfolio, including gains or losses from overall market conditions that may affect the publicly traded companies within our strategic investment portfolio; our ability to execute our business plans; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies; our ability to continue to grow unearned revenue and remaining performance obligation; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; our ability to develop our brands; our reliance on third-party hardware, software and platform providers; our dependency on the development and maintenance of the infrastructure of the Internet; the effect of evolving domestic and foreign government regulations, including those related to the provision of services on the Internet, those related to accessing the Internet, and those addressing data privacy, cross-border data transfers and import and export controls; the valuation of our deferred tax assets and the release of related valuation allowances; the potential availability of additional tax assets in the future; the impact of new accounting pronouncements and tax laws; uncertainties affecting our ability to estimate our tax rate; uncertainties regarding our tax obligations in connection with potential jurisdictional transfers of intellectual property, including the tax rate, the timing of the transfer and the value of such transferred intellectual property; the impact of expensing stock options and other equity awards; the sufficiency of our capital resources; factors related to our outstanding debt, revolving credit facility, term loan and loan associated with 50 Fremont; compliance with our debt covenants and lease obligations; current and potential litigation involving us; and the impact of climate change.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the company's financial results is included in the reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Information section of the company's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

Salesforce.com, inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

© 2019 salesforce.com , inc. All rights reserved. Salesforce and other marks are trademarks of salesforce.com , inc. Other brands featured herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

salesforce.com, inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













Subscription and support $ 4,239

$ 3,168

$ 11,480

$ 9,038 Professional services and other 274

224

767

641 Total revenues 4,513

3,392

12,247

9,679 Cost of revenues (1)(2):













Subscription and support 870

676

2,275

1,887 Professional services and other 264

213

740

618 Total cost of revenues 1,134

889

3,015

2,505 Gross profit 3,379

2,503

9,232

7,174 Operating expenses (1)(2):













Research and development 774

481

1,935

1,368 Marketing and sales 2,063

1,588

5,584

4,421 General and administrative 477

342

1,214

987 Loss on settlement of Salesforce.org reseller agreement (3) 0

0

166

0 Total operating expenses 3,314

2,411

8,899

6,776 Income from operations 65

92

333

398 Gains on strategic investments, net 6

63

396

417 Other expense (7)

(27)

(19)

(71) Income before benefit from (provision for) income taxes 64

128

710

744 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes (173)

(23)

(336)

4 Net income (loss) $ (109)

$ 105

$ 374

$ 748 Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.12)

$ 0.14

$ 0.46

$ 1.00 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.12)

$ 0.13

$ 0.45

$ 0.97 Shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 879

760

809

746 Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 879

785

829

772

(1) Amounts include amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, as follows:



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cost of revenues $ 157

$ 62

$ 280

$ 153 Marketing and sales 109

67

242

164

























(2) Amounts include stock-based expense, as follows:



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cost of revenues $ 54

$ 42

$ 143

$ 119 Research and development 169

81

348

228 Marketing and sales 249

180

625

474 General and administrative 71

48

158

133

























(3) Amount represents a one-time non-cash charge related to the settlement of the reseller agreement between Salesforce and Salesforce.org, a related party.

salesforce.com, inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (As a percentage of total revenues) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













Subscription and support 94 %

93 %

94 %

93 % Professional services and other 6



7



6



7

Total revenues 100



100



100



100

Cost of revenues (1)(2):













Subscription and support 19



20



19



20

Professional services and other 6



6



6



6

Total cost of revenues 25



26



25



26

Gross profit 75



74



75



74

Operating expenses (1)(2):













Research and development 17



14



16



14

Marketing and sales 46



47



45



46

General and administrative 11



10



10



10

Loss on settlement of Salesforce.org reseller agreement 0



0



1



0

Total operating expenses 74



71



72



70

Income from operations 1



3



3



4

Gains on strategic investments, net 0



2



3



4

Other expense 0



(1)



0



0

Income before benefit from (provision for) income taxes 1



4



6



8

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes (3)



(1)



(3)



0

Net income (loss) (2) %

3 %

3 %

8 %

(1) Amounts include amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations as a percentage of total revenues, as follows:



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cost of revenues 4 %

2 %

2 %

2 % Marketing and sales 2



2



2



2



(2) Stock-based expense as a percentage of total revenues, as follows:



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cost of revenues 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 % Research and development 4



2



3



2

Marketing and sales 6



5



5



5

General and administrative 1



1



1



1



salesforce.com, inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions) (Unaudited)



October 31, 2019

January 31, 2019 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,868

$ 2,669 Marketable securities 2,661

1,673 Accounts receivable, net 2,573

4,924 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 813

788 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,111

629 Total current assets 11,026

10,683 Property and equipment, net 2,365

2,051 Operating lease right-of-use assets (1) 3,150

0 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, noncurrent, net 1,103

1,232 Strategic investments 1,760

1,302 Goodwill 25,022

12,851 Intangible assets acquired through business combinations, net 4,987

1,923 Capitalized software and other assets, net 529

695 Total assets $ 49,942

$ 30,737 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 2,881

$ 2,691 Operating lease liabilities, current (1) 735

0 Unearned revenue 6,858

8,564 Total current liabilities 10,474

11,255 Noncurrent debt 2,824

3,173 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities (1) 2,535

0 Other noncurrent liabilities 830

704 Total liabilities 16,663

15,132 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 1

1 Additional paid-in capital 31,243

13,927 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (74)

(58) Retained earnings 2,109

1,735 Total stockholders' equity 33,279

15,605 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 49,942

$ 30,737



(1) Reflects the modified retrospective adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)", which the Company adopted on February 1, 2019.

salesforce.com, inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ (109)

$ 105

$ 374

$ 748 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 608

257

1,502

707 Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 221

190

647

561 Expenses related to employee stock plans 543

351

1,274

954 Loss on settlement of Salesforce.org reseller agreement 0

0

166

0 Gains on strategic investments, net (6)

(63)

(396)

(417) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business combinations:













Accounts receivable, net (29)

(48)

2,599

1,965 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net (246)

(186)

(543)

(450) Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets (183)

82

(252)

(4) Accounts payable 22

(42)

63

79 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 243

8

(50)

(390) Operating lease liabilities (200)

0

(546)

0 Unearned revenue (566)

(511)

(2,139)

(1,686) Net cash provided by operating activities 298

143

2,699

2,067 Investing activities:













Business combinations, net of cash acquired 94

(130)

(339)

(5,115) Purchases of strategic investments (346)

(108)

(567)

(292) Sales of strategic investments 138

83

403

89 Purchases of marketable securities (438)

(343)

(1,944)

(634) Sales of marketable securities 427

79

888

1,352 Maturities of marketable securities 358

10

551

98 Capital expenditures (170)

(136)

(507)

(428) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 63

(545)

(1,515)

(4,930) Financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of debt, net 0

0

0

2,966 Proceeds from employee stock plans 179

185

550

568 Principal payments on financing obligations (1) (14)

(2)

(159)

(110) Repayments of debt (150)

(1)

(352)

(1,028) Net cash provided by financing activities 15

182

39

2,396 Effect of exchange rate changes (18)

6

(24)

29 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 358

(214)

1,199

(438) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,510

2,319

2,669

2,543 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,868

$ 2,105

$ 3,868

$ 2,105



(1) Previously referred to as principal payments on capital lease obligations.

salesforce.com, inc.



Additional Metrics



(Unaudited)











October 31,

2019

July 31,

2019

Apr 30,

2019

Jan 31,

2019

Oct 31,

2018

Jul 31,

2018 Full Time Equivalent Headcount (1) 47,677

40,571

37,485

35,995

34,391

32,717 Financial data (in millions):





















Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (2) $ 6,529

$ 6,042

$ 6,379

$ 4,342

$ 3,450

$ 3,427 Strategic investments 1,760

1,614

1,548

1,302

1,251

1,202 Operating lease liabilities (3) 3,270

3,047

3,058

NA

NA

NA Principal due on the Company's outstanding debt obligations (4) 2,845

2,996

3,197

3,198

3,699

3,700 Net cash provided by operating activities 298

436

1,965

1,331

143

458 Capital expenditures 170

178

159

167

136

170



(1) Full time equivalent headcount includes 5,231 from third quarter fiscal 2020 acquisitions. (2) We paid approximately $1.1 billion of cash consideration for business combinations during the nine months ended October 31, 2019, offset by approximately $644 million of cash and cash equivalents acquired in connection with the August 2019 acquisition of Tableau as well as approximately $110 million of cash and cash equivalents from other acquisitions. (3) Effective February 1, 2019, the Company adopted Topic 842 using the modified retrospective method. Accordingly, the results for prior periods were not adjusted to conform to the current period measurement or recognition of results. (4) The Company repaid $200 million and $150 million of the 2021 Term Loan in June 2019 and October 2019, respectively. In November 2019, the Company repaid the remaining $150 million of the 2021 Term Loan.

Supplemental Revenue Analysis

Remaining Performance Obligation

Transaction price allocated to the remaining performance obligations represents contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized, which includes unearned revenue and unbilled amounts that will be recognized as revenue in future periods. Transaction price allocated to the remaining performance obligation is influenced by several factors, including seasonality, the timing of renewals, average contract terms and foreign currency exchange rates. Unbilled portions of the remaining transaction price denominated in foreign currencies are revalued each period based on the period end exchange rates.

The portion of the remaining performance obligation that is unbilled is not recorded on the balance sheet. Remaining performance obligation consisted of the following (in billions):



Current

Noncurrent

Total As of October 31, 2019 (1) $ 12.8

$ 13.1

$ 25.9 As of July 31, 2019 12.1

13.2

25.3 As of April 30, 2019 11.8

13.1

24.9 As of January 31, 2019 11.9

13.8

25.7 As of October 31, 2018 10.0

11.2

21.2 As of July 31, 2018 9.8

11.2

21.0 As of April 30, 2018 9.6

10.8

20.4 As of January 31, 2018 9.6

11.0

20.6



(1) Includes $550 million of Remaining Performance Obligation related to the Tableau business combination in August 2019.

Unearned Revenue

Unearned revenue represents amounts that have been invoiced in advance of revenue recognition and is recognized as revenue when transfer of control to customers has occurred or services have been provided. The change in unearned revenue was as follows (in millions):



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Unearned revenue, beginning of period $ 7,142

$ 5,883

$ 8,564

$ 6,995 Billings and other* 3,886

2,870

9,996

7,956 Contribution from contract asset 61

11

112

36 Revenue recognized ratably over time (4,047)

(3,169)

(11,270)

(9,093) Revenue recognized over time as delivered (184)

(161)

(530)

(460) Revenue recognized at a point in time (282)

(62)

(447)

(126) Unearned revenue from business combinations 282

4

433

68 Unearned revenue, end of period $ 6,858

$ 5,376

$ 6,858

$ 5,376



*Other includes, for example, the impact of foreign currency translation

Disaggregation of Revenue

Subscription and Support Revenue by the Company's service offerings

Subscription and support revenues consisted of the following (in millions):



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Sales Cloud $ 1,168

$ 1,020

$ 3,371

$ 2,989 Service Cloud 1,140

917

3,247

2,657 Salesforce Platform and Other 1,287

742

3,041

2,029 Marketing and Commerce Cloud 644

489

1,821

1,363

$ 4,239

$ 3,168

$ 11,480

$ 9,038

The above subscription and support revenue includes approximately $308 million of revenue contributed from the acquisition of Tableau for the period, reflected in Salesforce Platform and Other.

Total Revenue by Geographic Locations

Revenues by geographical region consisted of the following (in millions):



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Americas $ 3,216

$ 2,425

$ 8,649

$ 6,864 Europe 880

641

2,421

1,876 Asia Pacific 417

326

1,177

939

$ 4,513

$ 3,392

$ 12,247

$ 9,679

















Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Americas 71 %

71 %

71 %

71 % Europe 20



19



20



19

Asia Pacific 9



10



9



10



100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

































Constant Currency Growth Rates

The Company presents constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how the Company's underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the weighted average exchange rate for the quarter being compared to for growth rate calculations presented, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during that period.

Revenue constant currency growth rates were as follows:



Three Months Ended

October 31, 2019

compared to Three Months

Ended October 31, 2018

Three Months Ended

July 31, 2019

compared to Three Months

Ended July 31, 2018

Three Months Ended

October 31, 2018

compared to Three Months

Ended October 31, 2017 Americas 33%

20%

25% Europe 42%

30%

31% Asia Pacific 28%

27%

26% Total growth 34%

23%

26%

The Company presents constant currency information for current remaining performance obligation to provide a framework for assessing how the Company's underlying business performed excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present the information, the Company converted the current remaining performance obligation balances in local currencies in previous comparable periods using the United States dollar currency exchange rate as of the most recent balance sheet date.

Current remaining performance obligation constant currency growth rates were as follows:



October 31, 2019

compared to

October 31, 2018

July 31, 2019

compared to

July 31, 2018 Total growth 28%

25%

Supplemental Strategic Investment Information

Gains on strategic investments, net

All fair value adjustments of the Company's publicly traded and privately held equity investments are recorded through the statement of operations. Therefore, the Company anticipates additional volatility to the Company's statements of operations in future periods, due to changes in market prices of the Company's investments in publicly held equity investments and the valuation and timing of observable price changes and impairments of the Company's investments in privately held securities. These changes could be material based on market conditions and events. The results for the current fiscal period are not indicative of the results to be expected for any subsequent quarter or fiscal year.

Gains and losses recognized on strategic investments were as follows (in millions):



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on publicly traded equity securities, net $ (84)

$ (14)

$ 132

$ 262 Unrealized gains recognized on privately held equity securities, net 77

18

199

99 Realized gains on sales of equity securities, net 14

59

76

68 Losses on debt securities, net (1)

0

(11)

(12) Gains on strategic investments, net $ 6

$ 63

$ 396

$ 417

Supplemental Debt Information

The carrying values of the Company's borrowings were as follows (in millions):

Instrument

Date of issuance

Maturity date

October 31, 2019

January 31, 2019 2021 Term Loan

May 2018

May 2021

150(1)

$ 499 2023 Senior Notes

April 2018

April 2023

994

993 2028 Senior Notes

April 2018

April 2028

1,489

1,488 Loan assumed on 50 Fremont

February 2015

June 2023

194

196 Total carrying value of debt









2,827

3,176 Less current portion of debt









(3)

(3) Total noncurrent debt









$ 2,824

$ 3,173



(1) The Company repaid $200 million and $150 million of the 2021 Term Loan in June 2019 and October 2019, respectively. In November 2019, the Company repaid the remaining $150 million of the 2021 Term Loan.

salesforce.com, inc. GAAP Results Reconciled to non-GAAP Results The following table reflects selected GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results. (in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Non-GAAP gross profit













GAAP gross profit $ 3,379

$ 2,503

$ 9,232

$ 7,174 Plus:













Amortization of purchased intangibles (1) 157

62

280

153 Stock-based expense (2) 54

42

143

119 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 3,590

$ 2,607

$ 9,655

$ 7,446 Non-GAAP operating expenses













GAAP operating expenses $ 3,314

$ 2,411

$ 8,899

$ 6,776 Less:













Amortization of purchased intangibles (1) 109

67

242

164 Stock-based expense (2) 489

309

1,131

835 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 2,716

$ 2,035

$ 7,526

$ 5,777 Non-GAAP income from operations













GAAP income from operations $ 65

$ 92

$ 333

$ 398 Plus:













Amortization of purchased intangibles (1) 266

129

522

317 Stock-based expense (2) 543

351

1,274

954 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 874

$ 572

$ 2,129

$ 1,669 Non-GAAP non-operating income (loss) (3)













GAAP non-operating income (loss) $ (1)

$ 36

$ 377

$ 346 Plus:













Amortization of debt discount, net 0

0

0

4 Non-GAAP non-operating income (loss) $ (1)

$ 36

$ 377

$ 350 Non-GAAP net income













GAAP net income (loss) $ (109)

$ 105

$ 374

$ 748 Plus:













Amortization of purchased intangibles (1) 266

129

522

317 Stock-based expense (2) 543

351

1,274

954 Amortization of debt discount, net 0

0

0

4 Less:













Income tax effects and adjustments (23)

(108)

(228)

(438) Non-GAAP net income $ 677

$ 477

$ 1,942

$ 1,585



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share













GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.12)

$ 0.13

$ 0.45

$ 0.97 Plus:













Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.30

0.17

0.63

0.41 Stock-based expense 0.60

0.45

1.54

1.23 Amortization of debt discount, net 0.00

0.00

0.00

0.01 Less:













Income tax effects and adjustments (0.03)

(0.14)

(0.28)

(0.57) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.75

$ 0.61

$ 2.34

$ 2.05 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income per share 898

785

829

772

Reported GAAP loss per share was calculated using the basic share count. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was calculated using the diluted share count which includes approximately 19 million shares of dilutive securities related to employee stock awards.

1) Amortization of purchased intangibles were as follows:



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cost of revenues $ 157

$ 62

$ 280

$ 153 Marketing and sales 109

67

242

164

$ 266

$ 129

$ 522

$ 317

2) Stock-based expense was as follows:



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cost of revenues $ 54

$ 42

$ 143

$ 119 Research and development 169

81

348

228 Marketing and sales 249

180

625

474 General and administrative 71

48

158

133

$ 543

$ 351

$ 1,274

$ 954

3) GAAP non-operating income consists of investment income, interest expense, gains on strategic investments, net and other income.

salesforce.com, inc. Computation of Basic and Diluted GAAP and non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share (in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 GAAP Basic Net Income (Loss) Per Share













Net income (loss) $ (109)

$ 105

$ 374

$ 748 Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.12)

$ 0.14

$ 0.46

$ 1.00 Shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 879

760

809

746

















Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Non-GAAP Basic Net Income Per Share













Non-GAAP net income $ 677

$ 477

$ 1,942

$ 1,585 Basic Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.77

$ 0.63

$ 2.40

$ 2.12 Shares used in computing basic Non-GAAP net income per share 879

760

809

746

















Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 GAAP Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share













Net income (loss) $ (109)

$ 105

$ 374

$ 748 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.12)

$ 0.13

$ 0.45

$ 0.97 Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 879

785

829

772

















Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Share













Non-GAAP net income $ 677

$ 477

$ 1,942

$ 1,585 Diluted Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.75

$ 0.61

$ 2.34

$ 2.05 Shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP net income per share 898

785

829

772

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: This press release includes information about non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP tax rates and constant currency revenue and constant currency current remaining performance obligation growth rates (collectively the "non-GAAP financial measures"). These non-GAAP financial measures are measurements of financial performance that are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles and computational methods may differ from those used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating the company's performance.

The primary purpose of using non-GAAP measures is to provide supplemental information that may prove useful to investors and to enable investors to evaluate the company's results in the same way management does. Management believes that supplementing GAAP disclosure with non-GAAP disclosure provides investors with a more complete view of the company's operational performance and allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in the company's business. Further, to the extent that other companies use similar methods in calculating non-GAAP measures, the provision of supplemental non-GAAP information can allow for a comparison of the company's relative performance against other companies that also report non-GAAP operating results.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share excludes, to the extent applicable, the impact of the following items: stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and previously the net amortization of debt discount on the company's convertible senior notes, as well as income tax adjustments. These items are excluded because the decisions that give rise to them are not made to increase revenue in a particular period, but instead for the company's long-term benefit over multiple periods.

Specifically, management is excluding the following items from its non-GAAP earnings per share, as applicable, for the periods presented in the Q3 FY20 financial statements and for its non-GAAP estimates for Q4 and FY20:

Stock-Based Expenses: The company's compensation strategy includes the use of stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees and executives. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of our stockholders and at long-term employee retention, rather than to motivate or reward operational performance for any particular period. Thus, stock-based compensation expense varies for reasons that are generally unrelated to operational decisions and performance in any particular period.

Amortization of Purchased Intangibles: The company views amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, such as the amortization of the cost associated with an acquired company's research and development efforts, trade names, customer lists and customer relationships, and in some cases, acquired lease intangibles, as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are continually evaluated for impairment, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a static expense, which is not typically affected by operations during any particular period. Although we exclude the amortization of purchased intangibles from these non-GAAP measures, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Gains on Strategic Investments, net: Upon the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-01 on February 1, 2018 , the company is required to record all fair value adjustments to its equity securities held within the strategic investment portfolio through the statement of operations. As it is not possible to forecast future gains and losses, the company assumes no change to the value of its strategic investment portfolio in its GAAP and non-GAAP estimates for future periods.

, the company is required to record all fair value adjustments to its equity securities held within the strategic investment portfolio through the statement of operations. As it is not possible to forecast future gains and losses, the company assumes no change to the value of its strategic investment portfolio in its GAAP and non-GAAP estimates for future periods. Income Tax Effects and Adjustments: The company utilizes a fixed long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate in order to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods by eliminating the effects of items such as changes in the tax valuation allowance and tax effects of acquisition-related costs, since each of these can vary in size and frequency. When projecting this long-term rate, the company evaluated a three-year financial projection that excludes the direct impact of the following non-cash items: stock-based expenses and the amortization of purchased intangibles. The projected rate also assumes no new acquisitions in the three-year period, and considers other factors including the company's expected tax structure, its tax positions in various jurisdictions and key legislation in major jurisdictions where the company operates. For fiscal 2020, the company uses a projected non-GAAP tax rate of 22.5%, which reflects currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions. The non-GAAP tax rate could be subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in the company's geographic earnings mix due to acquisition activity, or other changes to the company's strategy or business operations. The company will re-evaluate its long-term rate as appropriate.

SOURCE Salesforce

