Salesforce Chairman and Co-CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at TechCrunch Disrupt
Oct 02, 2019, 08:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), today announced that Chairman and Co-CEO Marc Benioff will speak at TechCrunch Disrupt.
Benioff will participate in a fireside chat with Matthew Panzarino, Editor-in-Chief at TechCrunch, on Thursday, October 3, 2019 beginning at approximately 3:55pm PT.
A live webcast will be available here: techcrunch.com
