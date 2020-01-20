Salesforce Co-CEOs Marc Benioff and Keith Block to Participate in World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Chairman and Co-CEO Marc Benioff and Co-CEO Keith Block will participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting taking place in Davos, Switzerland from January 21-24, 2020. At the event, Benioff and Block will participate in the following discussions:



Tuesday, January 21 : Block will participate in a panel discussion, "Shaping the Future of the Digital Economy." The session is scheduled to begin at approximately 9:30am CET / 12:30am PST . A live webcast of the event will be available at: https://webcasts.weforum.org/widget/1/davos2020?p=1&pi=1&hl=english&id=a0W0X00000HP7csUAD

Block will participate in a panel discussion, "Shaping the Future of the Digital Economy." The session is scheduled to begin at approximately / . A live webcast of the event will be available at: Tuesday, January 21 : Benioff will participate in a panel discussion, "UpLink: Linking Up the Next Generation of Change-Makers." The session is scheduled to begin at approximately 5:15pm CET / 8:15am PST . A live webcast of the event will be available at: https://webcasts.weforum.org/widget/1/davos2020?p=1&pi=1&hl=english&id=a0W0X00000HPFSLUA5

Benioff will participate in a panel discussion, "UpLink: Linking Up the Next Generation of Change-Makers." The session is scheduled to begin at approximately / . A live webcast of the event will be available at: Tuesday, January 21 : Benioff will participate in a panel discussion, "Stakeholder Capitalism: What is Required from Corporate Leadership." The session is scheduled to begin at approximately 6:00pm CET / 9:00am PST . A live webcast of the event will be available at: https://webcasts.weforum.org/widget/1/davos2020?p=1&pi=1&hl=english&id=a0W0X00000FuRBdUAN

Benioff will participate in a panel discussion, "Stakeholder Capitalism: What is Required from Corporate Leadership." The session is scheduled to begin at approximately / . A live webcast of the event will be available at: Wednesday, January 22 : Benioff will participate in a press conference, "Champions for 1 Trillion Trees." The event is scheduled to begin at approximately 10:45am CET / 1:45am PST . A live webcast of the event will be available at: https://webcasts.weforum.org/widget/1/davos2020?p=1&pi=1&hl=english&id=a0W0X00000IpkWeUAJ

Benioff will participate in a press conference, "Champions for 1 Trillion Trees." The event is scheduled to begin at approximately / . A live webcast of the event will be available at: Wednesday, January 22 : Benioff will participate in a press conference, "Reskilling Revolution: Better Skills for a Billion People by 2030." The event is scheduled to begin at approximately 11:30am CET / 2:30am PST . A live webcast of the event will be available at: https://webcasts.weforum.org/widget/1/davos2020?p=1&pi=1&hl=english&id=a0W0X00000HPXqOUAX

Connect with Salesforce

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://facebook.com/salesforce

Follow @Salesforce on Twitter: http://twitter.com/salesforce

Read the Salesforce Blog: http://blogs.salesforce.com/

Follow the Salesforce Newsroom: https://www.salesforce.com/company/news-press/press-releases/

Additional Resources for World Economic Forum



More information about the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 is available at: https://www.weforum.org

Watch the sessions live on Facebook: http://wef.ch/facebook

Follow key photos on Instagram: http://wef.ch/instagram

Access the press photo archive: http://wef.ch/pix

Connect with the World Economic Forum



Become a fan of the Forum on Facebook at: http://wef.ch/facebook

Follow the Forum on Twitter at: http://wef.ch/twitter and http://wef.ch/livetweet (#wef20)

and (#wef20) Read the Forum's blog at: http://wef.ch/agenda

Follow the Forum on Google+ at: http://wef.ch/gplus

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

SOURCE Salesforce

Related Links

http://www.salesforce.com

