Salesforce Executive to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that John Cummings, SVP, Investor Relations, will participate in the Oppenheimer & Co. Software & Semiconductor Bus Tour on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 4:15 p.m. (PT) / 7:15 p.m. (ET) in San Francisco.

An audiocast will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

