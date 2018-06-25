Salesforce Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Polly Sumner, Chief Adoption Officer, and Tyler Prince, EVP, Industries, Innovation and Partners, will participate in the Salesforce 360°: An Afternoon with Salesforce, Its Ecosystem Partners & Customers event hosted by Evercore ISI on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (PT) / 1:00 p.m. (ET) in New York, NY.
An audiocast will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.
