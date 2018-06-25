Salesforce Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Polly Sumner, Chief Adoption Officer, and Tyler Prince, EVP, Industries, Innovation and Partners, will participate in the Salesforce 360°: An Afternoon with Salesforce, Its Ecosystem Partners & Customers event hosted by Evercore ISI on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (PT) / 1:00 p.m. (ET) in New York, NY.

An audiocast will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce
Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information about Salesforce, visit: www.salesforce.com.

 

