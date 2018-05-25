Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

CloudCraze is a leading B2B commerce platform, built natively on Salesforce, that enables customers to create the same richly branded commerce experiences for business buyers as they do for consumers. MuleSoft provides one of the world's leading platforms for building application networks that connect enterprise apps, data and devices across any cloud and on-premise. Salesforce closed its acquisition of CloudCraze in April and its acquisition of MuleSoft in May.

Under the Plan, Salesforce granted a total of 109,789 restricted stock units ("RSUs") and 43,027 stock options to 75 CloudCraze employees. Salesforce also granted a total of 20,654 RSUs and 86,054 stock options to 3 MuleSoft employees.

The RSUs vest over four years with 25 percent of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the balance vesting quarterly thereafter in 12 equal installments, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date. The stock options vest over four years with 25 percent of the options vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the balance vesting monthly thereafter in 36 equal installments, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date. Each of the employees who received an equity award is a non-executive.

