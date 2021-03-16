Salesforce Partner, Accounting Seed, Celebrates One Year of Accounting Seed University

"As we continue to grow, it's vital for us to have many learning resources," said Caroline Beatson, Chief Product Officer at Accounting Seed. "We are dedicated to improving the skills and knowledge of our customers and partners through comprehensive training courses delivered through a state-of-the-art learning management system."

"We are dedicated to improving the skills of our people through a state-of-the-art learning management system."

ASU is broken out into specific course topics averaging 20 minutes to complete. The user's learning path is flexible, allowing them to complete the training lessons that most apply to them. The most popular topics include:

Features Overview

Design Your Chart of Accounts

How Accounting Seed Works

Customization Overview

"Accounting Seed has such amazing training modules in Accounting Seed University," said Kristin Hubbard, Director of Finance at Coastal Cloud, a customer and implementation partner of Accounting Seed. "They are set up to make all the learners stay engaged with different types of activities."

Accounting Seed greatly values education. Both customers and partners can become officially certified in the Accounting Seed platform through ASU. For customers, ASU bridges the gap between the current and new way their job is done. For our partners, ASU provides the tools required to support our mutual customers with adoption and support.

"ASU and KB provide a powerful combination for customers and partners, empowering them to adopt the Accounting Seed platform at their pace and with interactive tools that set them up for success," said Robyn Geyer, Director of Training at Accounting Seed.

To access ASU, customers navigate to the ASU home page at accountingseed.com and complete a registration form. Non-customers can contact the sales team for a demo and access to a 14-day trial.

For more information, click here .

About Accounting Seed

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Accounting Seed was founded in 2008 by Tony Zorc, a CPA and former CFO who believes in a better way to do accounting. The platform's innovative, flexible, and robust architecture allows customers to manage their financial data, their way. Powered by the Salesforce platform, Accounting Seed's secure and trusted technology enables a 360-degree view of a customer's business. For more information, visit accountingseed.com.

SOURCE Accounting Seed

Related Links

https://www.accountingseed.com/

