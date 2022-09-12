Salesforce Selects Dell Technologies to Fuel Global Expansion

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Salesforce uses multicloud approach with Dell Technologies to power rapid business growth

Salesforce expands use of Dell infrastructure throughout its global data centers to provide reliable and consistent IT experience

Dell Latitude PCs to connect Salesforce employees in an increasingly distributed work environment

Salesforce signed a significant multi-year agreement with Dell Technologies to create a centralized infrastructure to support global growth across more than 60 data centers, 230 countries and hundreds of thousands of customers.

Salesforce continues to see significant growth and looks to extend its business from approximately $26.5 billion in FY22 to approximately $31 billion for FY23. To further substantiate its leadership, Salesforce is working with Dell to provide a pivotal on-premises platform that extends Salesforce's ability to control and manage workloads and data where it makes most sense across its own data centers and public cloud partners.

"For almost 20 years, Dell Technologies technology has aided our growth and connection with customers and employees globally," said Andy White, senior vice president, Business Technology Services, Salesforce. "Dell's infrastructure has been a core part of our cloud strategy, better positioning us to help our customers accelerate their businesses and digital transformations."

Companies see value in delivering highly personalized engagements when introducing new solutions and providing support as ways to strengthen relationships with their customers. They are placing a greater reliance and more data on Salesforce's clouds to offer their own marketing, sales, service and IT teams a holistic view and deeper understanding of their customers and help drive those interactions and recommendations.

"The most valuable insights in business come when we're able to see correlations and connections across diverse sets of data that power your enterprise," said Travis Vigil, senior vice president of Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. "Companies that can harness a multicloud strategy will have a strategic advantage with the flexibility of placing workloads and data in an environment based on cost, complexity and security consideration. Working together, Dell and Salesforce have created a consistent, flexible IT environment spanning multicloud, infrastructure and PCs to support its continued growth."

Salesforce is centralizing its cloud-based resources on a platform built on Dell servers and includes more than 1,500 Dell storage systems, delivering 25-50% performance improvement for Salesforce's critical databases.

Dell laptops offer Salesforce workforce greater mobility in hybrid work environment

Employees are a company's most important asset, and modern IT empowers them with the right tools to collaborate. The new agreement includes Dell Latitude laptops for Salesforce employees with industry-leading security1 and artificial intelligence software, Dell Optimizer. As people work from multiple locations, the software provides capabilities such as simultaneous multi-network connection for improved internet connectivity, privacy features to protect sensitive data in public places and background noise cancellation in loud environments. Shipping in packaging made from 100% recycled or renewable materials2, Dell Latitude PCs help Salesforce employees increase productivity and offer top performance.

