SalesMail® Breaks Ground in the Multifamily Housing Market, Bringing its Best-in-Class Video Mail App to Sales and Operations Teams

DAPHNE, Ala, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HeartLegacy®, LLC, a Daphne, Alabama technology company providing SaaS-based video apps to multiple industries, today introduced its groundbreaking SalesMail video mail app to the multifamily housing industry.

With deep experience and a thriving customer base in an arm of multifamily (senior care), SalesMail delivers a powerful digital solution to sales leaders, leasing agents, property managers, and resident engagement teams.

SalesMail lets users send branded and personalized video messages from their smartphone or desktop for a variety of communications. SalesMail users report that they build trust more quickly, stand out from competitors, develop stronger relationships with target audiences, and get results faster.

Since the beginning of 2020, SalesMail usage has increased 1460% as professionals increasingly rely on video mail to achieve desired business outcomes. SalesMail makes it easy to add video to routine email outreach, allowing users to send professionally-branded videos in three clicks.

Features include:

Custom branding on every video message

Enterprise-grade reporting, real-time analytics, and geotracking

Customizable call-to-action buttons that drive subsequent actions

Two-way engagement features including comments and emoji reactions

HeartLegacy CEO and Co-Founder Walt Armentrout says: "Just like our customers do, we use SalesMail everyday to build our business – it absolutely works and every business can benefit from it. SalesMail is a natural fit for multifamily organizations interested in growing their digital strategies and empowering their teams to compete in an everchanging landscape."

Benefits include:

Decrease lead-to-lease time and accelerate move-ins

Differentiate properties in areas of high competition

Make deeper connections with prospects early in the resident lifecycle

Maximize resident retention through high-touch outreach

Use-cases include instant lead responses, personalized apartment tours, maintenance status updates, lease signing instructions, team communications, and more.

SalesMail is available for iOS, Android, and desktop.

Learn more at mysalesmail.com, and join the SalesMail community on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About SalesMail

SalesMail is a SaaS-based smartphone and desktop application developed, marketed, and sold by HeartLegacy, LLC, a technology company specializing in video applications for businesses in senior care, multifamily housing, real estate, staffing, and other markets. Learn more and request information at mysalesmail.com.

