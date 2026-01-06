SalesRabbit Acquires Roofle to Unify Field Sales, Online Buying, and Production for Roofing and Home Improvement Contractors

Acquisition delivers an end-to-end operating system for modern roofing companies.

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SalesRabbit, the leading all-in-one field sales management platform, today announced the acquisition of Roofle, the category leader in e-commerce technology for roofing and exterior contractors.

Together with RoofLink, which joined the SalesRabbit platform at the end of 2024, the acquisition brings three specialized products into a single, unified platform specifically built for the roofing and home improvement industries.

SalesRabbit acquires Roofle to create a unified platform for how roofing is bought and sold today. Post this SalesRabbit acquires Roofle to create first contractor-specific full sales and roofing management platform.

For years, contractors have been forced to stitch together disconnected tools to manage sales, pricing, financing, inspections, and production—creating friction for teams and confusion for homeowners. The combined SalesRabbit platform eliminates those gaps by unifying on-site selling, online buying, and sales-to-production workflows into one cohesive system.

A Unified Platform for How Roofing is Bought and Sold Today

SalesRabbit is used daily by more than 85,000 sales professionals to manage territories, score buyers with AI, gamify performance, and close deals in the field.

Roofle brings modern e-commerce infrastructure to roofing—enabling instant, accuracy-driven pricing, AI-assisted financing, and digital proposals that allow homeowners to shop and commit with confidence, often before a sales visit occurs.

brings modern e-commerce infrastructure to roofing—enabling instant, accuracy-driven pricing, AI-assisted financing, and digital proposals that allow homeowners to shop and commit with confidence, often before a sales visit occurs. RoofLink connects sales directly to production with inspection tools, measurements, weather intelligence, and job-ready data that reduce errors and overhead.

Together, the platform supports the entire customer journey—from first click to final shingle—without forcing contractors to juggle multiple point solutions.

"Contractors don't need more software—they need fewer tools that actually work together," said Ben Alves, CEO of SalesRabbit. "Roofle brings the missing piece we've been watching the industry demand: a true online buying experience that integrates seamlessly with field sales and production. This acquisition accelerates our vision to be the most complete, contractor-first platform in the market."

Bringing E-Commerce to a Historically Offline Industry

The acquisition underscores SalesRabbit's long-term commitment to the roofing vertical, one of the largest and fastest-growing segments within home services. By investing in vertical-specific capabilities rather than horizontal tools, SalesRabbit aims to help roofing companies compete more effectively in an increasingly digital, competitive market.

Roofle was built to modernize one of the most complex purchases a homeowner can make. By combining instant pricing, financing, and digital proposals into a single online experience, Roofle has helped contractors build trust earlier, operate more efficiently, and close deals faster.

"Homeowners don't want to wait days for answers anymore—and contractors shouldn't have to fight their own tools to deliver them," said Travis Harvego, CEO of Roofle. "By joining SalesRabbit, we're scaling what we started: bringing transparency, speed, and trust to the moment of purchase, while tightly connecting sales and production behind the scenes."

What Customers Can Expect

All three products—SalesRabbit, Roofle, and RoofLink—will remain specialized while becoming more deeply integrated over time. Customers will benefit from:

Faster closes through combined online and in-field selling

Fewer handoffs and less operational friction

Greater accuracy from quote to production

Reduced software costs through consolidation

A shared roadmap focused on speed, trust, and scalability

The combined platform is designed to support contractors at every stage of growth, from local operators, to large multi-market teams.

Media Contact: Ben Nettesheim Chief Marketing Officer [email protected]

About SalesRabbit

SalesRabbit is the leading all-in-one field sales management platform, trusted by more than 85,000 sales professionals worldwide. The platform provides tools for territory management, lead tracking, AI-powered buyer insights, gamification, and performance analytics. Helping sales teams sell smarter, faster, and more efficiently.

About Roofle

Roofle is the e-commerce engine for roofing and exterior contractors, powering instant pricing, AI-assisted financing, and digital proposals that modernize how homeowners buy. Roofle enables contractors to meet today's buyers online while operating with greater speed, accuracy, and transparency. Vista Point Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Roofle.

About RoofLink

RoofLink is a comprehensive roofing sales-to-production solution designed to streamline inspections, measurements, weather intelligence, and job workflows—connecting sales teams directly to production with accuracy and efficiency.

SOURCE SalesRabbit