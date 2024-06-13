SalesRabbit Amplify Brings Field Sales Gamification & Analytics Into One Platform

LEHI, Utah, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SalesRabbit is excited to announce its newest product, SalesRabbit Amplify, the most powerful Gamification system for field sales, working in complete harmony with the core SalesRabbit platform. SalesRabbit Amplify stands as the only product on the market that combines advanced Gamification and motivation functionalities with complete field sales management tools, creating a unified and efficient solution for sales teams.

SalesRabbit Amplify is designed to change the way field sales teams operate by seamlessly merging Gamification features with insightful Analytics, together in one platform. This innovative approach not only enhances motivation and engagement among sales reps but also provides managers with deep insights into performance, enabling strategic decision-making.

According to a study by HireDNA, "Organizations with higher than average levels of employee engagement realized 27% higher profits, 50% higher sales, 50% higher customer loyalty levels, and 38% above-average productivity." This compelling data underscores the significant impact that enhanced rep engagement can have on overall sales team performance.

A SalesRabbit partner case study highlights the tangible benefits of Gamification in field sales. Companies using Amplify features for at least six months saw a 30% increase in KPIs. When running competitions, these companies experienced a 44% increase in sales activities, and overall revenue saw a remarkable 45% year-over-year increase.

By integrating Gamification directly into the platform where sales teams manage their activities, SalesRabbit Amplify offers a seamless and powerful solution. Sales reps are motivated through real-time leaderboards, achievements, and rewards tied to actual sales activities in the field, while managers benefit from a specific view of their team's performance and engagement.

"SalesRabbit Amplify is the unique and needed solution for motivation for field sales teams," said Doug Bush, Director of Sales Development at SalesRabbit. "Our unique approach of integrating Gamification and Analytics into the powerful SalesRabbit platform—which teams are using to manage their field sales activities—sets a new standard for the industry, driving engagement, productivity, and ultimately, sales success."

For more information about Amplify, please visit salesrabbit.com/amplify-gamification .

About SalesRabbit

SalesRabbit is the only all-in-one field sales management platform, used daily by 85,000 salespeople. Created by sales professionals, it offers nine distinct capabilities through a single login, integrating powerful sales tools to streamline fieldwork. SalesRabbit leverages data to identify high-value leads, automates tasks, and provides real-time progress tracking. Its mobile solution empowers on-the-go deal closing, while robust reporting and analytics optimize sales strategies and maximize ROI. SalesRabbit enhances visibility, simplifies operations, and supports informed decision-making, helping your company achieve superior sales performance.

