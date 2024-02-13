SalesRabbit Evolves Into the Only All-in-One Field Sales Management Software Solution and Platform

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SalesRabbit has once again defined itself as the unparalleled solution for field sales teams, leading the industry as the first and only all-in-one field sales management platform.

Digital tools continue to reshape the field sales experience, and SalesRabbit recognizes the pivotal role innovation plays in empowering sales reps and managers.

If you haven’t seen SalesRabbit lately, you haven’t seen us at all. What began as a core canvassing app over a decade ago has transformed into the only field sales management platform on the market. Revolutionize your sales software with 9 powerful applications, all under one login.
Field Sales Management Software Solution and Platform
When discussing the current state of the industry, Brady Anderson, SalesRabbit's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Over the last couple of years, the field sales software space has become so fragmented. There are so many different solutions, and you literally need half a dozen software tools to successfully run a field sales team. We know sales organizations want a singular platform that field sales teams can conduct business on. SalesRabbit delivers that entire sales platform, where you can go from A to Z with a single login."

SalesRabbit's technology has spurred a surge in selling, prospecting, and closing activities, causing reps to be more valuable than ever, elevating customer experiences through the effective utilization of their platform.

The inefficiencies of using multiple sales tools are evident in the increased time spent on administrative tasks rather than selling. SalesRabbit emphasizes the importance of simplicity and ease of use, ensuring that reps invest more time in revenue-generating activities.

The platform's ability to streamline lead creation, appointment scheduling, deal closure, and rep motivation within a unified system simplifies the entire sales process.

"What a lot of field sales users want is a single platform that covers their critical needs, where they can grow on that platform successfully year after year," said Zac Kerr, SalesRabbit's Chief Strategy Officer. "They don't want to switch between various apps, which can be cumbersome. SalesRabbit has been focused on building the entire platform, delivering everything we do in the expected singular app experience."

The ability to bundle software capabilities notably translates into significant cost savings, offering a compelling alternative to the complexities associated with multiple-point solutions.

SalesRabbit is not just evolving; it's redefining the field sales landscape, providing a singular platform that empowers sales teams to thrive in an era of digital advancement.

Visit salesrabbit.com/field-sales-platform for additional details.

About SalesRabbit

SalesRabbit is the only all-in-one field sales management platform used by more than 85 thousand salespeople every day. Their software is designed to help sales teams make the best decisions in the field. With improved visibility, simplicity, and a seasoned approach, SalesRabbit has all the tools professional salespeople want. Most importantly, they work personally with your company to make sure you're getting the results you need.

Ben Nettsheim
VP of Marketing
contact@salesrabbit.com

SOURCE SalesRabbit

