Salim Hirji Named New Board Member of PetSmart Charities

PHOENIX, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salim Hirji, a Partner in Private Equity at Apollo, has been named to the board of PetSmart Charities®. Hirji brings extensive board experience across consumer, retail, and business services sectors, including PetSmart, The Michaels Companies, Yahoo!, and other leading organizations.

"We're excited to have Salim join our board," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. "His proven leadership, strategic insight, and focus on operational excellence will help us enhance the effectiveness and reach of our work on behalf of pets and the people who love them."

Hirji earned his B.A. degree in Economics and Political Science from Columbia University and began his career in the Financial Institutions Group at Goldman Sachs. His achievements reflect a commitment to sustainable profitability, and he was named to Forbes' "30 Under 30 — Finance" list in 2018.

Motivated by the intersection of business and philanthropy, Hirji is a devoted pet parent to his dog Lucy, and ready to bolster strategy in PetSmart Charities' work in adoption, veterinary care access, and pet hunger relief.

"In my experience, pets are family members. They love you unconditionally and are there for you on the best and worst of days," said Hirji. "PetSmart Charities has helped millions of pets find homes and care as one of the largest animal-focused non-profit organizations. I'm honored to serve on a board doing such meaningful work to improve the lives of pets and their families."

In this role, he will join a board of leaders from the corporate, financial, and animal welfare industries to provide governance, oversight and expertise to the leading charity dedicated to connecting pets with loving homes and helping pets stay with their families in times of need.

About PetSmart Charities

PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities has helped more than 11 million pets find loving homes. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Its efforts connect pets with loving homes, improve access to affordable veterinary care, and support families in times of crises with access to food, shelter, and disaster response. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities.org, while shopping at PetSmart.com, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart® stores. PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its mission, granting more than $600 million since its inception in 1994. The organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has received a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator each year consecutively since 2003 — placing it among the top one percent of rated charities.

