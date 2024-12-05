Salipro Biotech Expands Global Intellectual Property Portfolio with Granted Patents in Australia and Singapore

Salipro Biotech strengthens its global intellectual property portfolio with granted patents in Singapore and Australia, protecting its proprietary Salipro® platform technology to enable the development of therapeutics against challenging drug targets.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salipro Biotech AB, a Swedish biotechnology company focused on advancing drug discovery for challenging drug targets, today announced the issuance of granted patents in both Singapore and Australia for its Salipro® platform technology, a novel and proprietary method for directly isolating and purifying native membrane proteins, which are important targets for many therapeutic drugs. The Salipro® platform enables entirely novel drug discovery programs, including antibody discovery, small molecule drug screening and structure-based drug design.

The patents, entitled "Production of Salipro® Particles" (Australian Patent No. 2020257991; Singaporean Patent No. 11202111111U), cover processes implemented in the Salipro® platform and represent an important milestone that strengthens Salipro Biotech's position as a key drug discovery platform holder for difficult drug targets such as GPCRs, ion channels and transporters.

"Securing these patents in Singapore and Australia marks a significant step forward in our global IP strategy, as we continue to build a robust patent portfolio that protects our unique technology and supports our commitment to address unmet medical needs with the Salipro® platform," said Jens Frauenfeld CEO of Salipro Biotech. "This achievement is important for our long-term growth and strengthens our IP position in key strategic market regions, complementing our foundational and subsequent patents that have already been granted across major jurisdictions globally, including US, EU, China and Japan."

"Collaborations and licensing deals with leading pharmaceutical companies are at the forefront of our strategy," said Peter Jahnmatz, Business Development Director at Salipro Biotech. "These new patents in Singapore and Australia enhance the value proposition for our partners, driving forward the development of next-generation therapeutics against previously inaccessible drug targets."

About Salipro Biotech

Salipro Biotech AB is a privately held biotech company focused on unlocking challenging drug targets for the development of next-generation therapeutics. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with a fully owned IP portfolio that covers the Salipro® platform technology for the stabilization of membrane proteins.

The majority of drug targets are so-called membrane proteins; however, these targets are inherently unstable and challenging to investigate. The proprietary Salipro® technology stabilizes membrane proteins in their native forms, enabling them to be employed in drug discovery programs for therapeutic antibodies, small molecule drugs and structure-based drug design.

To date, Salipro Biotech has signed multiple research collaborations with top-tier pharma and biotech companies. Through in-house and partnered pipelines, Salipro Biotech AB accelerates the discovery of novel drugs.

