Sally Beauty and DoorDash Team Up to Deliver Fall Beauty Must-Haves on the Go

Sally Beauty and DoorDash are bringing the season's top beauty products to consumers through an exclusive New York City pop-up experience.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty, the leading destination for professional-quality hair color, hair care, and nails, has partnered with DoorDash, a leading local commerce platform, to launch Beauty on the Go, a free pop-up event taking place in New York City from September 25–27. This collaboration highlights the brands' shared mission to meet consumers where they are, combining Sally Beauty's expertise in professional-quality products with on-demand delivery from DoorDash to bring beauty directly into the hands of busy, on-the-go consumers.

Beauty enthusiasts will receive fall's must-have essentials in a complimentary swag bag filled with top hair, nail, and lash products from fan-favorite brands like Sexy Hair, Sally Hansen, Sauce Beauty, Nailboo, Ardell, bondbar, ion, and more*. Plus, guests can try their luck with daily scratch-off prizes on top-rated products available exclusively at Sally Beauty. Over 300 high-value products from hair care kits to styling tools will be up for grabs during the three-day pop-up experience — making this a can't-miss event for beauty fans on the go.

Attendees who visit the pop-up experience or spot the truck roaming New York City will unlock exclusive access to a limited-time DoorDash promotion to shop their favorite fall beauty essentials from Sally Beauty.

"At Sally Beauty, we're committed to making professional-quality beauty accessible to everyone," said John Goss, President of Sally Beauty. "By teaming up with DoorDash, we're meeting consumers where they are — bringing them fall's top beauty essentials in a way that's fun, convenient, and inspiring."

Discover Sally Beauty and DoorDash's Beauty on the Go pop-up in Union Square on September 25th, Flatiron on September 26th, and SOHO on September 27th. Learn more at SallyBeauty.com/events and follow @sallybeauty on Instagram for exact times and locations.

*While supplies last.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Bondbar®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Inspired by Nature® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, L'Oreal®, Wahl® and Babyliss Pro®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as Cosmo Prof® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico®, Amika® and Moroccanoil®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com .

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is one of the world's leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighborhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to over 30 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of commerce. Through its Marketplace and its Commerce Platform, DoorDash is driving economic vitality in the regions it serves worldwide.

