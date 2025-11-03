Sally Beauty Announces New Public Relations Agency of Record to Support Strategic Evolution

The specialty beauty retailer appointed Creative Media Marketing (CMM PR) to lead its communication strategy and public relations efforts.

DENTON, Texas, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty , the consumer retail division of parent company Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), is the industry-leading destination for professional-quality hair color, hair care, and nails. The retailer is gearing up for a transformative year ahead as it strengthens its customer focus, expands its assortment, and drives innovation. Sally Beauty has named Creative Media Marketing (CMM PR) as its new public relations agency of record to support these key initiatives.

The partnership marks an exciting new chapter as Sally Beauty continues its Sally Ignited brand refresh empowering individuals and their expression of beauty across generations. The retailer is doing this through community building, expertise through education, a curated product assortment, and accessibility to meet beauty shoppers where they are.

CMM will lead the retailer's communications strategy, inclusive of events, partnerships, media relations, and PR-led campaign planning, further amplifying Sally Beauty's leadership in quality beauty solutions across hair color, hair care, and nails.

"Sally Beauty is an iconic retail brand serving the beauty industry. With a rich legacy and a forward-thinking disruptive strategy, we are honored and excited to make an impact as their PR agency in 2026," said Carolanne Coviello, Executive Vice President of Creative Media Marketing. "Our team is energized by their creativity and commitment, and we're thrilled to collaborate on what's ahead. Together, we will build cultural relevance, drive meaningful conversations, and set the stage for a transformative year ahead."

"As Sally Beauty enters this next stage, we're excited to partner with Creative Media Marketing to bring our brand story to life in new and meaningful ways," said Chris Kobus, Chief Marketing Officer at Sally Beauty. "Together, we're redefining how we connect with consumers, showcase our innovative, exclusive brands, and reinforce our expertise in hair color, hair care, and nails."

To shop Sally Beauty's wide selection of professional-quality products, visit any Sally Beauty retail location or shop online at SallyBeauty.com .

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH ), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Bondbar®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Inspired by Nature® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, L'Oreal®, Wahl® and Babyliss Pro®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as Cosmo Prof® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico®, Amika® and Moroccanoil®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com .

