Sally Beauty and Instacart Announce Nationwide Partnership to Offer Same-Day Delivery

Leading beauty retailer now offers same-day delivery in as fast as an hour via Instacart

SAN FRANCISCO and DENTON, Texas, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty, the leading professional hair color and care retailer under Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), and Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced a nationwide partnership to offer same-day delivery in as fast as an hour from more than 2,200 Sally Beauty store locations across the country. Customers can now select from over 7,000 products, including hair color, hair care products, and items for skin and nails from proprietary brands, delivered directly to their doorstep.

Sally Beauty now offers same-day delivery in as fast as an hour via Instacart.

Following a successful initial collaboration with Instacart earlier this year, the partnership with Sally Beauty is now available nationwide. This collaboration combines Instacart's efficient delivery network with Sally Beauty's extensive range of quality beauty products to offer consumers unparalleled convenience.

"Our partnership with Instacart builds upon our ongoing omni-channel strategy and commitment to enhance accessibility," said Natalie Lockhart, Group Vice President of Strategy, Customer Insights & Digital Experience at Sally Beauty. "We remain focused on putting our customers first by offering the latest technology and shopping options to ensure they have greater access to all their beauty essentials."

"We're thrilled to continue broadening our offerings beyond grocery by partnering with Sally Beauty to deliver an extensive range of beauty products," said Blake Wallace, Senior Director of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. "This partnership not only enhances Sally Beauty's e-commerce capabilities but also addresses the growing demand for quick delivery of everyday beauty products, ensuring customers can receive their essentials when they need them."

To begin shopping from Sally Beauty for same-day delivery via Instacart, customers nationwide can visit https://www.instacart.com/store/sally-beauty/storefront or select the Sally Beauty storefront on the Instacart App.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com .

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH ), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Bondbar®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Inspired by Nature® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, L'Oreal®, Wahl® and Babyliss Pro®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico®, Amika® and Moroccanoil®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/ .

SOURCE Instacart