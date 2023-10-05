Sally Beauty Holdings Launches SBH Inspires Foundation to Stand Up Against Domestic Violence

Sally Beauty Holdings is contributing $200K to support its first-ever non-profit foundation.

DENTON, Texas, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its mission to inspire a more colorful, confident, and welcoming world, and in conjunction with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Sally Beauty Holdings is proud to announce SBH Inspires – the Company's first public 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation. SBH Inspires will focus its philanthropic efforts on supporting individuals impacted by domestic violence and abuse.

On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million individuals.1 Domestic violence and abuse do not discriminate; they can affect anyone and touch all communities.

"SBH Inspires and the Sally Beauty Holdings community are uniquely positioned to make a difference," said SBH Inspires Executive Director & Senior Director of Benefits, Stacy Juetten. "Cosmetologists, hairstylists, and nail technicians are often the first individuals to whom those impacted by domestic violence reach out for help. SBH Inspires is focusing on raising awareness and providing important resources through Sally Beauty Holdings' broad reach to these groups. We are also leveraging our extensive store network to educate our associates and customers on the issue and, most importantly, how to get help."

Through SBH Inspires, Sally Beauty Holdings is putting its values into action by driving awareness, providing resources, and offering support. To kick off the foundation's launch, Sally Beauty Holdings is taking the first step by contributing $200,000 to SBH Inspires. This will help fund partners that provide domestic violence assistance and rehabilitation services.

SBH Inspires has selected a national and local partner to help bring its mission to life: The National Domestic Violence Hotline and Denton County Friends of the Family . Both organizations have a rich history of uplifting, championing, and embracing all people while creating a safe space for individuals affected by domestic violence and abuse.

"The National Domestic Violence Hotline (The Hotline) is honored to partner with SBH Inspires and offer support to the advocates and survivors. Since The Hotline's inception, close to 6.8 million individuals have called, chatted, or texted our advocates for information, help, safety planning, and, most importantly, hope. The reality is that more people than ever are reaching out to The Hotline for assistance," said National Domestic Violence Hotline CEO, Katie Ray-Jones. "We have a higher call volume than we can currently support, and sometimes callers have to wait up to 15 minutes. With contributions from SBH Inspires, we can provide greater resources to our teams to help those in need. This partnership demonstrates that Sally Beauty Holdings values safety and the well-being of its employees and customers. We look forward to growing this relationship over the coming years because HOPE is on the line."

Located near Sally Beauty Holdings' Denton, TX headquarters, "Denton County Friends of the Family's mission revolves around providing comprehensive and compassionate services to individuals affected by sexual abuse, rape, and domestic violence. Working hand in hand with the community, we strive to promote safety, healing, hope, justice, and prevention. The alignment of our values with those of SBH Inspires is truly remarkable, and we're confident that joining forces will strengthen our collective impact by making a positive difference in the lives of those we serve," stated Denton County Friends of the Family Executive Director, Toni Johnson-Simpson.

SBH Inspires is proud to work with like-minded, service-oriented partners to uplift others and make the world a safer and more beautiful place. To help bolster support for this important cause, SBH Inspires is kicking off a funding campaign this month. Learn more about SBH Inspires by visiting https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/our-company/foundation.

As a public charity currently and validly recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as exempt under IRC 501(c)(3), any charitable contributions are tax-deductible as allowed under U.S. law.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or abuse, contact the confidential National Domestic Hotline 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), text "START" at 88788 or go to www.thehotline.org. The Hotline is a powerful resource for those seeking help with domestic violence or abuse issues, and can connect those in need with immediate, local assistance.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

