Sally Beauty Launches "bondbar Healthy Hair Sweepstakes," Reinforcing Commitment to Hair Health In 2024

The grand prize includes a $5,000 cash prize,* a VIP resort getaway, and a one-year supply of bondbar products** for the winner and three friends.

DENTON, Texas, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty, the leading omni-channel retailer for hair care and color, is proud to announce its first-ever bondbar Healthy Hair Sweepstakes. By entering for a chance to win, consumers can start the new year with a refreshed, healthy hair routine thanks to Sally Beauty's award-winning bondbar product line with built-in bond repair. One winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize,* a VIP 3-day getaway at Ambiente™ Sedona to bond and relax with three friends (valued at $10,000+), and a one-year supply of bondbar products,** for the winner and three friends. The sweepstakes launches today on bondbarsweeps.com and will run until February 29, 2024.

Sally Beauty is redefining hair care and reinventing color with bondbar , a line of bonding solutions that received thousands of rave reviews and award-winning status within its first year. From everyday essentials to targeted treatments and permanent hair color, this bond-building line repairs, protects, and hydrates all hair types and textures with products starting at $9.99. Standouts include bondbar's All Hair Types Repair System, which delivers clinically proven results in just one use, the Bonding Pre-Shampoo, which received a 2023 SELF Healthy Beauty Award for reducing breakage, leaving hair looking and feeling healthier, and a first-to-market Bonding Blue Shampoo that instantly brightens brunette hair and neutralizes brassiness. The latest addition, Bonding Permanent Hair Color, offers 30 natural shades with built-in bonding technology to help prevent damage during the coloring process when hair is most fragile.

"As we enter a new year, our commitment to hair health remains stronger than ever, with consumer needs and budgets top of mind," shared Elizabeth Nix, Vice President of Marketing at Sally Beauty. "We saw an opportunity to reward our community of consumers who already love bondbar and engage with those who have yet to experience the products' instant results.*** With bondbar's Healthy Hair Sweepstakes, Sally Beauty is encouraging connection, self-care – and, of course, great hair."

Consumers can enter the bondbar Healthy Hair Sweepstakes by visiting bondbarsweeps.com and registering before 11:59 p.m. (ET) on February 29, 2024.****

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and L'Oreal®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and Olaplex®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/ .

*$5,000 prize awarded as check to winner.

**Awarded as $500 each in the form of Sally Beauty gift cards.

***When bondbar's Bonding Pre-Shampoo, Bonding Shampoo, Bonding Conditioner and Bonding Styling Cream are used together, they reduce breakage during combing by up to 70%, improve wet detangling by up to 90% and strengthen and repair highly damaged hair after the very first use.

****No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous U.S. and D.C. 18 years of age or older. Begins 9:00 a.m. ET on 1/9/24; ends 11:00 p.m. ET on 2/29/24. For Official Rules, visit bondbarsweeps.com.

