Sally Beauty Opens Search for Brand Ambassadors to Join the #SallyCrew

"Sally Beauty has always enjoyed collaborating with influencers to help educate and empower beauty enthusiasts. As we continue our transformation, we're excited to establish the #SallyCrew to reinforce our commitment to helping our customers discover quality products to Unleash their PROtential," said Carolyne Guss, group vice president of marketing at Sally Beauty. "I am especially pleased to announce we've extended the invitation to our very own Sally Beauty associates."

The brand is seeking influencer submissions from the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico from beauty enthusiasts who are passionate about hair color, hair care, textured hair care, cosmetics and nails. Five brand ambassadors will be selected to receive a one-year, paid contract of up to $150,000, as well as professional business coaching, spokesperson opportunities with the brand and access to exclusive products and brand events. The ideal candidates will embody Sally Beauty's new motto to "Unleash Your PROtential" and empower others by sharing expert tips, encouraging self-expression and building strong relationships with other beauty enthusiasts.

Influencers interested in applying to join the #SallyCrew can find more information at www.sallybeauty.com/sallycrew. The program will take place in four phases:

Step 1: Influencers can apply online here, now through Jan. 31 .

. Step 2: Applicants submit a video on Instagram between Feb. 17 and March 13 sharing why they'd be an awesome Sally Crew influencer, using #SallyCrew and #SallyBeauty to gain support and shout-outs from their followers.

sharing why they'd be an awesome influencer, using #SallyCrew and #SallyBeauty to gain support and shout-outs from their followers. Step 3: Up to 25 semi-finalists will promote special category products on their social platforms to showcase how they share expert beauty tips with their followers. Fans will be able to support their favorite semi-finalists by voting and shopping their curated product picks. Voting is open April 13 – May 8 .

– . Step 4: By May 29 , the five inaugural members of the #SallyCrew will be announced.

"The new Sally Beauty is all about giving our customers the confidence to shine by unlocking the 'power of pro' at home. With our professional-grade products, Sally Beauty empowers the everyday beauty-lover to take their skills to the next level," said Aaron Alt, president of Sally Beauty. "We can't wait to meet our new ambassadors, who will help us share our revamped, pro-philosophy on an even greater scale."

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,089 stores, including 179 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as Cosmo Prof® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com

