Salmon Evolution ASA: Results for the second quarter 2023

Highlights in the quarter:

Biomass production is back on track - strong biological performance since mid-May with good appetite and normal mortality levels.

Q3 on track for all time high biomass production - standing biomass of 1,628 tonnes (LW) per 15 August.

Batch 2 harvested in May yielding 585 tonnes HOG with 93 % superior share, tight weight concentration and good price realization.

Batch 6 and 7 stocked in end of May and end of June as planned.

Favorable production cost development - further improvements expected alongside increased production volumes.

Contracts awarded for Indre Harøy phase 2. Upon completion this adds another 7.9kt HOG, bringing the total up to 15.8kt HOG per annum.

Successful private placement in April raising gross proceeds of NOK 525 million .

. Available liquidity of NOK 853 million per 30 June 2023 including committed undrawn credit facilities.

Results presentation:

CEO Trond Håkon Schaug-Pettersen and CFO Trond Vadset Veibust will present the results for the second quarter at Hotel Continental in Oslo, Thursday 17 August 2023 08:00 CET.

Participants may also follow the presentation and submit questions through a live webcast available on www.salmonevolution.no, or with the following link: https://events.webcast.no/viewer-registration/cTIuV5my/register

The presentation and Q&A will be held in English.

