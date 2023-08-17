Salmon Evolution ASA: Results for the second quarter 2023

17 Aug, 2023, 01:55 ET
OSLO, Norway, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Highlights in the quarter:
- Biomass production is back on track - strong biological performance since mid-May with good appetite and normal mortality levels.
- Q3 on track for all time high biomass production - standing biomass of 1,628 tonnes (LW) per 15 August.
- Batch 2 harvested in May yielding 585 tonnes HOG with 93 % superior share, tight weight concentration and good price realization.
- Batch 6 and 7 stocked in end of May and end of June as planned.
- Favorable production cost development - further improvements expected alongside increased production volumes.
- Contracts awarded for Indre Harøy phase 2. Upon completion this adds another 7.9kt HOG, bringing the total up to 15.8kt HOG per annum.
- Successful private placement in April raising gross proceeds of NOK 525 million.
- Available liquidity of NOK 853 million per 30 June 2023 including committed undrawn credit facilities.
Results presentation:
CEO Trond Håkon Schaug-Pettersen and CFO Trond Vadset Veibust will present the results for the second quarter at Hotel Continental in Oslo, Thursday 17 August 2023 08:00 CET.
Participants may also follow the presentation and submit questions through a live webcast available on www.salmonevolution.no, or with the following link: https://events.webcast.no/viewer-registration/cTIuV5my/register
The presentation and Q&A will be held in English.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
For further information, please contact:
Trond Håkon Schaug-Pettersen, CEO
[email protected]
+47 91 19 13 27
Trond Vadset Veibust, CFO
[email protected]
+47 48 09 05 95
