Salsify Promotes Dan Herman to SVP, Partners & Alliances

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify , the commerce experience platform that helps brands win on the digital shelf, today promoted Dan Herman to SVP of Partners & Alliances. In his new role, Herman will lead all channel partnership activity for the company, including strengthening existing relationships with retail, agency, and consultancy partners and securing new ones.

Herman joined Salsify in 2018 through the acquisition of Welcome Commerce, where he was President and Co-Founder. Since then, he has led retail partnership and development for Salsify. In his new role, Herman will expand his oversight to include agency, systems integrator and consultancy partnerships, working to deepen activities with partners such as Accenture, Wunderman Thompson and Amplifi while also developing more customized and tailored go-to-market programs, enablement activities, and onboarding for new partners.

"In two years, Dan's team has grown our retailer network into a major differentiator in the market. They have done so by eliminating the friction and costs historically associated with activating content across retailers, driving real value for our retail partners and brand manufacturing customers alike," said Mike Milburn, Salsify President. "I am looking forward to him now growing out our entire business development strategy by creating a world-class channel partner program."

"I am so thankful for being able to work closely with our major retailer partners over the past two years to ensure we are providing them with everything they need to succeed with Salsify," said Herman. "It is through them and the incredible retail team here at Salsify that we have been able to grow, and I can't wait to tap into our entire channel ecosystem to find the best ways to derive mutual benefit for our customers, partners, and Salsify."

Salsify is hosting their first virtual partner summit, Digital Shelf Delivery, on February 17. Summit attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the digital shelf market opportunity, walk through Salsify's product vision and roadmap, and learn about new enablement resources and tools designed to help partners grow their business. Learn more about the event at https://www.salsify.com/digital-shelf-delivery .

About Salsify

Salsify empowers brand manufacturers to win on the digital shelf by delivering the commerce experiences consumers demand anywhere they choose to shop online. The world's biggest brands including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and GSK use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf. To date, Salsify has raised a total of $198.1 million in funding, led by Warburg Pincus, Venrock, Matrix Partners, Greenspring Associates, Underscore VC, and North Bridge.

For more information, please visit: http://www.salsify.com.

