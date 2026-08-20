Salt Hank's Joins Wonder, Bringing its Iconic French Dip Sandwich to More Diners

Chef Daniel Rubenfeld joins the Wonder team while Co-Founder Henry Laporte continues partnering closely with Wonder to ensure the quality, craftsmanship and experience that made Salt Hank's a New York favorite remain at the heart of the brand as it grows

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More people will soon have the chance to try one of New York City's most sought-after sandwiches. Salt Hank's, the cult-favorite eatery known for its iconic French Dip and the lines that regularly form outside its doors, is coming to Wonder beginning this fall, following Wonder's acquisition of the beloved New York sandwich shop.

Salt Hank's joins Wonder

The partnership is built on a shared belief that exceptional restaurants shouldn't have to sacrifice what makes them special in order to reach more people. Together Wonder and Salt Hank's will thoughtfully expand access to Salt Hank's while preserving the quality, craftsmanship and experience that made it worth seeking out.

For Salt Hank's fans, the takeaway is simple: the sandwich that's always been worth the wait is about to become a lot easier to get. Customers can expect the same iconic French Dip – made with dry-aged prime rib, caramelized onions, melted provolone, horseradish aioli, rich hot au jus and served on a French demi baguette – but without the long lines.

Salt Hank's will debut at Wonder's Upper East Side location this fall, available for pickup and delivery through the Wonder app, making it easier than ever for customers to enjoy one of New York City's most sought-after sandwiches. Additional Wonder locations to follow over time.

The original Salt Hank's location on Bleecker Street will continue serving customers.

"Great restaurant brands earn their reputation one dish at a time, and Salt Hank's French Dip is exactly that kind of dish," said John Li, Chief Culinary Officer at Wonder. "From the perfectly cooked prime rib to the rich au jus, every bite reflects an incredible level of care and craftsmanship. We're excited to work alongside – and learn from – Henry, Daniel and the Salt Hank's team as we bring that same experience to more people while staying true to what made it so special in the first place."

Founded by Henry Laporte and Ian Henderson-Charnow, Salt Hank's quickly became one of New York City's breakout food destinations, drawing loyal fans from across the city and beyond for its signature French Dip. For the founders, choosing the right partner mattered as much as expanding the brand itself.

"From the beginning, we had a very firm stance: we weren't going to expand Salt Hank's if it meant compromising the quality of the sandwich," said Henry Laporte, Co-Founder of Salt Hank's. "We've been approached plenty of times about growing the brand, but those conversations often came with pressure to lower food costs, change suppliers or cut corners. That was never an option for us. Wonder was the only partner that never asked us to do that. They understood that the quality and care we put into every sandwich is what makes Salt Hank's what it is, and that's exactly why they're the right partner to help us bring it to more people."

As part of the partnership, Chef Daniel Rubenfeld will join Wonder and continue to oversee the culinary direction of Salt Hank's, helping preserve the recipes, craftsmanship and quality that define the brand. Laporte will continue partnering closely with Wonder to help guide the brand's growth and expansion, while Henderson-Charnow will also remain involved as an advisor.

"Every detail matters – the quality of the beef and bread, how deeply the onions are caramelized, the sharpness of the provolone, the kick from the horseradish aioli, and, of course, the warm savory jus," said Chef Daniel Rubenfeld. "Working with Wonder is a dream come true, and I'm excited to continue bringing the same Salt Hank's French Dip that people already know and love to even more people."

Salt Hank's joins Wonder's growing collection of category-defining restaurant brands, giving more people access to exceptional food from beloved chefs and restaurants through a single mealtime platform.

About Wonder

Wonder is a mealtime platform built to satisfy every craving without compromise. The platform brings together delivery, pickup, dine-in, meal kits and chef-driven food innovation in one seamless experience. Wonder features some of the world's most celebrated chefs, including Bobby Flay and Marcus Samuelsson, alongside award-winning restaurants such as Tejas Barbecue and Di Fara Pizza. With Wonder's first-of-its-kind multi-restaurant ordering, customers can mix and match dishes from multiple chefs and restaurants in a single order – something no other platform offers.

Wonder's portfolio of brands includes meal kit pioneer Blue Apron, online food delivery marketplace Grubhub and award-winning media company Tastemade – together working to make great food more accessible, wherever and however people want to eat.

For more information, visit www.wonder.com.

SOURCE Wonder