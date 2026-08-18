Salt Lake City Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Eric Cerrati Closes Practice for Team Service Day at Ronald McDonald House

Double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Eric Cerrati and his entire staff closed their offices on August 13 to cook and serve lunch for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House while their children receive treatment at Primary Children's Hospital. The team-building service day reflects the practice's longstanding commitment to the Salt Lake City families it serves both inside and outside the operating room.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, August 13, the practice of Eric W. Cerrati, MD, FACS, closed its doors for the day so that every member of the team could volunteer together at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Intermountain Area. Rather than seeing patients, the staff spent the day in the House kitchen, preparing and serving lunch to children and families who are receiving treatment at nearby Primary Children's Hospital.

Dr. Eric Cerrati and his team serve at the Ronald McDonald House

The Ronald McDonald House provides lodging, meals and support to families who travel to Salt Lake City so their children can access specialized pediatric care. For many of these families, a home-cooked meal served by volunteers is one of the few ordinary moments in an otherwise difficult stretch. Dr. Cerrati's team handled the day end to end — planning the menu, cooking, plating and serving, and sitting down with families in the dining room.

The service day carried particular meaning for the practice. Dr. Cerrati holds hospital privileges at Primary Children's Hospital and has a long history of pediatric reconstructive work, including his service on the Cleft and Vascular Anomalies Subcommittee of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Many of the families staying at the Ronald McDonald House are navigating the same pediatric care system in which he practices.

"These families are carrying something most people never have to carry, and they're doing it far from home," said Dr. Cerrati. "We wanted to give them one afternoon where somebody else handled a meal and they could just sit down together. Closing the office for a day was an easy decision — taking care of people is the whole reason any of us went into medicine, and it shouldn't stop at the clinic door."

Closing the practice for the day was intentional. Rather than sending a handful of volunteers, Dr. Cerrati chose to bring the entire staff — surgical, clinical and administrative — so the group could work side by side outside their usual roles. The practice plans to make the service day a recurring tradition.

The practice serves patients from its Salt Lake City and Park City locations, offering the full range of facial cosmetic and reconstructive procedures as well as pediatric reconstructive surgery.

More About Dr. Eric Cerrati

Eric W. Cerrati, MD, FACS, is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, certified by both the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

Dr. Cerrati earned his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina and completed a five-year residency in Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at New York University, where he served as chief resident in his final year. He then completed a highly selective fellowship in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery sponsored by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Chicago.

Prior to opening his solo private practice, he served as Assistant Professor and Director of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Utah, and served as the official facial plastic surgeon for the Utah Jazz, U.S. Ski and Snowboard, U.S. Speedskating, the U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton Federation, and the International Olympic and Paralympic Medical Committees. Dr. Cerrati has published more than 30 peer-reviewed research articles and has delivered more than 50 presentations at national and international medical conferences. He also maintains leadership roles within the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. His practice focuses exclusively on the face and neck, with particular expertise in deep plane facelift, deep necklift, endoscopic browlift, blepharoplasty, lip lift, rhinoplasty and complex revision facial surgery.

The practice maintains offices at 3179 South Highland Drive, Suite 102, Salt Lake City, UT 84106, and 1794 Olympic Parkway, Suite 100, Park City, UT 84098. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.drericcerrati.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Eric Cerrati

Eric W. Cerrati, MD, FACS

(801) 497-6944

https://www.drericcerrati.com

SOURCE Dr. Eric W. Cerrati, MD