Salt Lake City Welcomes Acclaimed Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Eric Cerrati With New Practice Location

Double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Eric Cerrati has opened his second Utah location in Salt Lake City and is now seeing patients at the new state-of-the-art office on South Highland Drive. The expansion brings Dr. Cerrati's signature approach to natural facial rejuvenation — including deep plane facelift, rhinoplasty, and eyelid lift, with the convenience of a private in-office operating room — closer to patients across the Salt Lake metro area.

SALT LAKE CITY, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Eric W. Cerrati, MD, FACS, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon recognized nationally for his expertise in deep plane facelift surgery and natural-looking facial rejuvenation, has expanded his practice with the opening of a second Utah location in Salt Lake City. The new office, located at 3179 South Highland Drive, Suite 102, opened to patients on Monday, May 4, 2026, complementing Dr. Cerrati's longstanding Park City practice and bringing world-class facial plastic surgery closer to the Salt Lake metro area.

Eric W. Cerrati, MD, FACS

The new Salt Lake City office offers the full scope of services available at Dr. Cerrati's established Park City practice. Among its notable features is a private in-office operating room, which allows many procedures to be performed in the same setting where patients consult and recover — a thoughtful detail that adds to the privacy and continuity of care for which Dr. Cerrati is known. The facility has been carefully designed to reflect the calm, refined patient experience that has long defined his practice — quiet, personalized, and attentive at every step.

Dr. Cerrati focuses exclusively on the face and neck, an area of specialization that allows him to deliver consistently natural, long-lasting results with minimal downtime. His expertise spans deep plane facelift, deep necklift, endoscopic browlift, upper and lower blepharoplasty, lip lift, rhinoplasty (including teenage and revision rhinoplasty), and complex revision facial surgery. Dr. Cerrati has published over 30 peer-reviewed research articles and textbook chapters and has delivered more than 50 presentations at national and international medical meetings, establishing him as one of the most academically active facial plastic surgeons of his generation.

"Opening our Salt Lake City location is something my entire team and I have been working toward for some time," said Dr. Cerrati. "Our patients in the Salt Lake area have been incredibly loyal, and we wanted to make their experience even more seamless by offering a beautiful new office right in their community. Just as importantly, the Salt Lake City office isn't only about serving the Salt Lake market — it's significantly closer to Salt Lake City International Airport, which makes us much more accessible for our many out-of-state and international patients. We're thrilled to officially welcome patients through these doors with the same standard of care that has defined our Park City practice from day one."

Patients travel from across the country and around the world to seek Dr. Cerrati's care, drawn by his anatomy-based, preservation approach to facial rejuvenation and his reputation for natural, undetectable results. He has been featured in Allure, Elle, Bravo, Refinery29, and other leading outlets, and he is regularly invited to lecture and teach at national conferences and university grand rounds. With the addition of the Salt Lake City office, Dr. Cerrati and his team can now serve a broader range of patients while continuing to operate the established Park City practice at 1794 Olympic Parkway, Suite 100.

More About Dr. Eric Cerrati

Dr. Eric W. Cerrati, MD, FACS, is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He earned his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina and completed his five-year residency in Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery at New York University, where he served as chief resident in his final year. He went on to complete a prestigious AAFPRS-sponsored fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the Facial Plastic Surgery Center in Chicago — one of only 46 such fellowships in the country — under Dr. Regan Thomas, Dr. Dean Toriumi, and Dr. Steven Dayan.

Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Cerrati is committed to humanitarian surgical care, having traveled to Haiti, Guatemala, and the Philippines to perform cleft lip and palate surgery for children through Medical Missions for Children. He also serves on the FACE-TO-FACE committee of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, which provides reconstructive surgery to survivors of domestic violence, individuals with congenital deformities, and those with traumatic injuries.

Dr. Cerrati's Salt Lake City office is located at 3179 South Highland Drive, Suite 102, Salt Lake City, UT 84106, and his Park City office is located at 1794 Olympic Parkway, Suite 100, Park City, UT 84098. To learn more or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.drericcerrati.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Eric Cerrati

Eric Cerrati MD, Facial Plastic Surgery

Salt Lake City: (801) 497-6944

Park City: (801) 499-7562

https://www.drericcerrati.com

SOURCE Dr. Eric W. Cerrati, MD