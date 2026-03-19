Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall Visits PMI Foods Headquarters

SALT LAKE CITY, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PMI Foods was pleased to host Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall in recent days, who met with PMI's Corporate Controller Amber Spackman at our corporate headquarters to learn more about the company's history in Salt Lake City, global footprint, diverse workforce, and dedication to giving back. The Mayor's visit helped shine a spotlight on PMI's commitment to the local Salt Lake City community and our charitable efforts to fight food insecurity throughout the country and across the globe.

Amber Spackman and Mayor Mendenhall at PMI Foods headquarters in Salt Lake City. Amber Spackman greets Mayor Mendenhall.

"It was an honor for our team to welcome Mayor Mendenhall and learn more about her interest in PMI Foods as we employ over a hundred local Utahn residents," remarked Amber Spackman, Corporate Controller at PMI Foods. "We look forward to deepening our partnership with the Mayor and local leaders as we work to create a global hub for international trade and commerce right here in Utah's capital."

"I'm always grateful for opportunities to listen to business leaders who are creating jobs, connecting Salt Lake City to markets around the world, and investing in the future of our community," said Mayor Mendenhall. "The variety of global companies headquartered here reflects the strength of our economy and the talent of the people who call Salt Lake City home."

About Parker Migliorini International:

PMI Foods is a global enterprise that supplies a spectrum of products to all major international markets with corporate offices located in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. PMI Foods operates across multiple platforms representing three brands: PMI Global Solutions; managing product procurement, sales, and logistics, PMI Distribution; supplying the needs of local wholesale markets, and PMI Food Service, which provides a constant supply source while focusing on personalized services and customer-specific adaptation of products and packaging.

For more information about PMI Foods is available at pmifoods.com.

SOURCE PMI Foods