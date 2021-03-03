SALT Returns in 2021 with Flagship Event Debut in New York

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SALT, a global thought leadership and networking forum, will resume its in-person programming September 13 to 15, 2021 in New York City at the recently-completed Javits Center Expansion. The flagship event, traditionally hosted at Bellagio in Las Vegas, will convene leading investors, creators and thinkers for three days of collaboration focused on disruptive innovation.

The conference will revolve around the themes of alternative investments, bitcoin, fintech, healthcare, infrastructure and sustainability. After the success of its ongoing SALT Talks series, SALT will employ a hybrid format for remote delegates to watch select content and network with fellow attendees.

Organizers opted to host the 2021 flagship event in New York City to spur local revitalization efforts and reduce business travel for its delegates. By shifting the conference from its regular date in May to September, SALT organizers are optimistic vaccination rates and testing capabilities will allow for an in-person gathering. SALT will continue to consult with public health officials and exceed all federal and state guidelines to ensure a safe environment for delegates opting to attend in-person.

"We're excited to bring the SALT experience home to New York City for the first time," said Anthony Scaramucci, chairman of SALT and managing partner of SkyBridge. "Our community is eager to return to in-person events and we hope to deliver a boost to New York as it rebounds from the pandemic."

The Javits Center Expansion will have a variety of advanced safety protocols in place, including sanitation stations, new high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA-grade) filters and CO2 sensors to adjust ventilation rates based on occupancy. SALT is exploring partnerships to ensure all attendees test negative for COVID-19 prior to entry.

In addition to the core programming at the Javits Center Expansion, SALT New York will feature outings and entertainment throughout the city. Strategic Worldviews, a SALT joint venture with Robert Wolf's 32 Advisors, which provides bipartisan economic and policy insights, will offer a concurrent VIP track.

SALT launched in Las Vegas in 2009 in part to boost a local economy suffering from the withdrawal of tourism following the global financial crisis. In 2012, former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman presented Scaramucci with a key to the city, recognizing SALT's contribution to its comeback. Over the past 11 years, SALT has also hosted successful forums in Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Tokyo, and organizers expect to soon announce a return to the Middle East later this year.

