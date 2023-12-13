Salt Security API Protection Platform Wins Gold in 13th Annual Best in Biz Awards

API security pioneer honored with first place recognition in "Enterprise Product of the Year – Security Software" category

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, today announced that the Salt Security API Protection Platform has been named a Gold Winner in the "Enterprise Product of the Year - Security Software" category in the Best in Biz Awards 2023 .

The Salt Security API Protection Platform is a best-in-class solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. With its patented approach to blocking today's low-and-slow API attacks, only Salt provides the adaptive intelligence needed to protect APIs. By correlating activities across millions of APIs and users over time, Salt delivers deep context with real-time analysis and continuous insights into API threats and vulnerabilities, including those outlined in the OWASP API Security Top 10 list.

"APIs sit at the core of today's modern applications, connecting enterprises to vital data and services," said Michael Nicosia, co-founder and COO, Salt Security. "Given the amount of sensitive information being transmitted through APIs, along with the growing complexity of API attacks, strong API security has become critical for modern businesses. The Salt platform is the only solution that provides cloud-scale big data and real-time analysis across all application environments, pinpointing and stopping attackers in their tracks. We are honored to have our solution's unique capabilities recognized by the Best in Biz Awards."

According to the Salt Labs State of API Security Report, Q1 2023 , 94% of organizations experienced security problems in production APIs in the past year, with a 400% increase in unique attackers overall in the last six months. The Salt platform protects APIs across their full lifecycle – build, deploy and runtime phases. Through its unique API Context Engine (ACE) architecture, the Salt platform provides API design analysis in pre-production, discovers all APIs, pinpoints and stops API attackers, and provides remediation insights learned during runtime to harden APIs.

"As in years past, determining winners in some categories was a matter of selecting the very best from among the very good and came down to the smallest details," said Best in Biz Awards staff. "Each year, the judges are impressed by the innovations, growth, and change emanating from the winning companies and permeating across layers of society, from their employees through clients to local and global communities."

The 13th annual program saw intense competition among more than 600 entries from public and private companies, representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada and ranging from some of the most iconic global brands to the most innovative start-ups and beloved local companies. This year's judges highlighted the winning companies' breadth and depth of innovation, their novel approaches to employing new technologies, impressive workplace benefits and employee diversity and inclusion programs, as well as continued community involvement and critical investments in environment and corporate social responsibility programs.

About Salt Security

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its patented API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. By correlating activities across millions of APIs and users over time, Salt delivers deep context with real-time analysis and continuous insights for API discovery, attack prevention, and hardening APIs. Deployed quickly and seamlessly integrated within existing systems, the Salt platform gives customers immediate value and protection, so they can innovate with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. For more information, visit: https://salt.security/

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com .

