Salt Security API Protection Platform Wins Gold in 2022 Best in Biz Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, today announced that the Salt Security API Protection Platform has been named a Gold Winner in the "Enterprise Product of the Year - Security Software" category in the 2022 Best in Biz Awards . The Salt Security platform, utilizing cloud-scale big data combined with AI and ML to baseline millions of users and APIs, provides companies with unparalleled visibility and control over their API ecosystem. Customers gain unique capabilities in continuous and automatic discovery of all APIs and exposed sensitive data, detection and blocking of even the most subtle and sophisticated API attacks, and detailed remediation insights to eliminate API vulnerabilities.

"APIs fuel modern innovation, enabling enterprises to streamline the creation and delivery of their digital services and achieve business agility faster," said Michael Nicosia, co-founder and COO, Salt Security. "Because APIs enable the sharing of such valuable data, they have become the most common attack vector for bad actors looking to gain access to company data and systems. The Salt platform is the only solution that provides cloud-scale big data and real-time analysis across all application environments, pinpointing and stopping attackers in their tracks. We are honored to have our solution's unique capabilities recognized by the Best in Biz Awards."

According to the Salt Security State of API Security Report, Q3 2022 , 94% of organizations experienced an API security incident in the past 12 months. The Salt platform enables companies to identify risks and vulnerabilities in APIs before they are exploited by attackers, including those listed in the OWASP API Top 10. The platform delivers context-based insights across the entire API lifecycle, enabling organizations to detect the reconnaissance activity of bad actors and block them before they can reach their objective.

Now in its 12th year, the Best in Biz Awards are the only independent business awards program judged by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications throughout North America. This year's judges highlighted the winning companies' visionary leadership, innovative strides in the use of new technologies, laudable employee diversity and inclusion programs and workplace best practices.

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its patented API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. By correlating activities across millions of APIs and users over time, Salt delivers deep context with real-time analysis and continuous insights for API discovery, attack prevention, and shift-left practices. Deployed quickly and seamlessly integrated within existing systems, the Salt platform gives customers immediate value and protection, so they can innovate with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. For more information, visit: https://salt.security/

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

