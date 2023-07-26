Salt Security Appoints Ori Bach as Executive Vice President of Product

Bach will lead product vision and strategy as Salt continues to strengthen its award-winning API security platform and meet growing customer demand

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, today announced the appointment of Ori Bach to the Salt senior leadership team as executive vice president of product. With more than 15 years of experience leading product strategy at technology companies, Bach will define product vision and oversee the global product team, driving product roadmaps, customer input, and new enhancements and security integrations to meet increasing demand for the Salt Security API Protection Platform .

"We are thrilled to welcome Ori to the Salt executive team," said Roey Eliyahu, CEO and co-founder at Salt Security. "With his rich product and cyber experience, we look forward to extending our platform's capabilities to meet new demands. By helping companies quickly identify and defend against API threats in runtime, while also hardening existing APIs, Salt empowers them to safely modernize their applications and bring to market innovative new business services."

According to the State of the CISO 2023 , 95% of organizations will make API security a priority over the next two years, a 12% increase compared from two years ago. Organizations have recognized the importance for purpose-built API security to safeguard digital initiatives and protect their and their customers' sensitive data.

"It's exciting to join Salt at such a pivotal stage of growth in the dynamic API security market," said Ori Bach, executive vice president of product at Salt Security. "Salt is uniquely positioned to address growing API security needs with its time-tested AI-driven API security platform and proven track record delivering the most advanced and comprehensive API security solution. I look forward to bringing additional value for Salt customers through product enhancements and new capabilities as the company continues to grow."

Prior to his arrival at Salt Security, Bach served as senior vice president of product at Mend (formerly WhiteSource), where he created a compelling product strategy that drove product growth and expansion of its product line. Before Mend, Bach held the role of vice president of product and CEO of TrapX Security (now a Commvault company), where he implemented a robust product roadmap and drove the product to adoption by some of the world's largest enterprises and Series C investment. Bach has also held product leadership roles at IBM-Trusteer and at NICE Actimize. Bach holds a bachelor's degree in law from Tel Aviv University.

