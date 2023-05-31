Salt Security Attains AWS Security Competency Status

Certification makes Salt the first and only API security company with this designation

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status in the Application Security category. Salt is the only API security company to have earned AWS Security Competency. Having this certification differentiates Salt as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized software to assess code, logic, and applications to detect vulnerabilities and threats. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

As the pioneer in API security, Salt Security offers the only patented cloud-scale API data lake with time-tested artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enable organizations to quickly detect and defend against today's increasing API attacks. Salt delivers the deepest insights into API threats and vulnerabilities, including those outlined in the OWASP API Security Top 10 list.

"Achieving AWS Security Competency status deepens our AWS integration and reinforces our ongoing commitment to empower customers to secure their APIs in AWS," said Gilad Barzilay, head of business development, Salt Security. "With AWS Security Competency, Salt provides businesses with continuous API discovery and adaptive intelligence to easily detect and block API security threats in AWS and ensure the safety of their and their customers' critical data."

In addition to participating in AWS Partner Programs, Salt Security has obtained multiple AWS certifications, most recently being announced as an AWS WAF Ready Partner .

