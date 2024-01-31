Salt Security Becomes the First and Only API Security Vendor to Join AWS Lambda Ready Program

Salt's new Lambda extension allows customers to capture API traffic flowing through serverless environments using Amazon API Gateway

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security, the leading API security company, today announced that it has been accepted to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Lambda Ready Program. Salt now supports and simplifies deployments to AWS Lambda, allowing customers to capture API traffic flowing through serverless environments using Amazon API Gateway, both REST and HTTP, with no risk for any latency or overhead. Salt is the only AWS Lambda Partner in the API Security space.

"By joining AWS Lambda Ready Program, we strengthen our existing alliance with AWS, helping our joint customers to easily deploy, monitor, and secure their Lambda-based workloads," said Gilad Barzilay, head of business development for Salt Security. "This partnership provides us with direct access to additional AWS resources to optimize solutions for joint customers."

AWS customers are using AWS Lambda to build highly available and scalable applications without thinking about servers. Salt's new Lambda extension supports the majority of Lambda runtime setups, including multiple Python versions, Node.JS, Java, .NET and Ruby. Deployment of the new Lambda extension can be automated, discovering all relevant Lambda functions, and reducing the amount of time and resources required for manual configuration.

Salt's API Protection Platform is hosted on AWS, ensuring high availability and best practices of security. Customers running business applications on AWS can protect APIs through multiple native Salt integrations for the AWS environment.

Customers tap the Salt platform to discover their APIs, protect them during runtime, and improve their API security posture. The Salt Security API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. With its patented approach to blocking today's low-and-slow API attacks, only Salt provides the adaptive intelligence needed to protect APIs. Salt's new posture governance engine also delivers operationalized API governance and threat detection across organizations at scale.

In addition to participating in various other AWS Partner Programs, including AWS ISV Accelerate Program and AWS Service Ready Program, Salt Security has obtained multiple AWS certifications, most recently being announced as an AWS WAF Ready Partner.

About Salt Security
Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its patented API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. By correlating activities across millions of APIs and users over time, Salt delivers deep context with real-time analysis and continuous insights for API discovery, attack prevention, and hardening APIs. Deployed quickly and seamlessly integrated within existing systems, the Salt platform gives customers immediate value and protection, so they can innovate with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. For more information, visit: https://salt.security/

