Salt Security Delivers Enhanced API Protection with Google Cloud

Salt Platform leverage Google Cloud's Apigee API Management to provide end-to-end API security that proactively protects against threats, enhances visibility and control, and improves incident response

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, today announced its integration with Google Cloud's Apigee API Management platform. With this technical collaboration, customers can discover all of their APIs, including shadow and deprecated APIs, apply posture rules, uncover areas of non-compliance, and stop API-based attacks at their root.

The security landscape is witnessing an unprecedented reliance on APIs. Now more than ever, organizations need comprehensive API security mechanisms that proactively detect and prevent threats. Salt Security, a pioneer in API security, along with Apigee deliver comprehensive API security that combines Salt's AI-powered API discovery and runtime protection with Apigee's robust API gateway and traffic management capabilities.

Proactive Threat Prevention and Detection:

Salt uses AI and ML to detect anomalies and potential attacks, identifying and blocking malicious API calls in real time.

Apigee adds policy enforcement and AI-powered monitoring, further strengthening security by ensuring compliance and identifying common threats.

Enhanced Visibility and Control:

The Salt platform automatically discovers all APIs, including shadow and deprecated ones, providing comprehensive visibility.

Apigee acts as a single entry point, managing traffic and protecting APIs from abuse and ensuring fair usage.

Improved Incident Response:

Salt provides detailed forensic analysis of API attacks, helping organizations understand attack vectors and improve their security posture.

Apigee's detailed analytics and monitoring capabilities allows organizations to gain insights into API usage patterns, performance metrics, and potential security threats.

This combined solution provides end-to-end API security, from discovery and threat detection to prevention and incident response, safeguarding sensitive data and ensuring the integrity of digital services in today's dynamic threat landscape. Leveraging Apigee's built on security, scalability, and reliability, the combined solution facilitates a more secure environment for API deployment and management.

"In today's digital age, APIs are the backbone of modern applications. Protecting these critical assets is paramount," said Roey Eliyahu, CEO of Salt Security. "Our integration with Google Cloud's Apigee API Management platform seamlessly blends together each of our individualized expertise in API security into one powerful solution. Our collaborative approach is built on a foundation of security, scalability, and reliability, ensuring that businesses can confidently embrace the power of their APIs."

The powerful synergy between Salt Security and Apigee creates a comprehensive API security solution. Salt Security's threat detection expertise complements Apigee's policy enforcement and traffic management, resulting in a robust and secure approach. Automated API discovery and efficient traffic management streamline operations, while detailed forensic analysis and analytics enable faster incident response. Salt's API Posture Governance engine treats APIs as IT assets, facilitating comprehensive risk management and proactive security. This ensures the API landscape aligns with the organization's overall posture governance strategies, enabling customers to prioritize remediation efforts and optimize the security of their most valuable resources.

To learn more about the Salt Security API Protection Platform or to request a demo, please visit: https://content.salt.security/demo.html .

About Salt Security

As the pioneer of the API security market, Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Protecting some of the largest enterprises in the world, Salt's API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. With its patented approach to blocking today's low-and-slow API attacks, only Salt provides the adaptive intelligence needed to protect APIs. Salt's posture governance engine also delivers operationalized API governance and threat detection across organizations at scale. Unlike other API governance solutions, Salt Security's AI-based runtime engine pulls from the largest data lake in order to continuously train the engine. Salt supports organizations through the entire API journey from discovery, to posture governance and threat protection. Deployed quickly and seamlessly integrated within existing systems, the Salt platform gives customers immediate value and protection, so they can innovate with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. For more information, visit: https://salt.security/

