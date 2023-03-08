Salt Security Earns Gold in Three Cybersecurity Excellence Award Categories

Salt takes top honors in API Security, Best Cybersecurity Company, and Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company North America

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, today announced that it has won the gold award in three categories in the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards . Salt has been honored with the top recognition for API Security, Best Cybersecurity Company, and Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company. Salt Security pioneered the API security market, and its patented API Protection Platform applies cloud-scale big data and the industry's most time-tested AI and ML algorithms to provide rich API context to identify and block API attacks.

"We congratulate Salt Security for the recognition as an award winner in three categories, including API Security, Best Cybersecurity Company, and Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 8th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 800 entries in more than 300 award categories, the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in defending against today's evolving cybersecurity threats."

"The Salt Security team is thrilled to receive not just one but three Gold awards in this year's Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Roey Eliyahu, co-founder and CEO, Salt Security. "We thank Cybersecurity Insiders and the security community for acknowledging the unique capabilities of the Salt API security platform, as well as our success as a company. This award is especially gratifying, since voting by the community at large is a key deciding factor in choosing the winners."

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. The worldwide awards program is produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the vast experience of over 600,000 cybersecurity professionals to honor and recognize the world's best cybersecurity products, professionals and organizations.

To learn more about the Salt Security API Protection Platform or to request a demo, please visit: https://content.salt.security/demo.html .

About Salt Security

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its patented API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. By correlating activities across millions of APIs and users over time, Salt delivers deep context with real-time analysis and continuous insights for API discovery, attack prevention, and shift-left practices. Deployed quickly and seamlessly integrated within existing systems, the Salt platform gives customers immediate value and protection, so they can innovate with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

Press Contact

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Salt Security