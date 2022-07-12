Salt Security Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Cloud computing and API security leaders work together to optimize joint customer solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, today announced that it has been accepted as part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. Acceptance validates the proven integration of the Salt Security API Protection Platform with AWS and provides Salt Security with direct access to additional AWS resources to optimize solutions for joint customers.

Many Salt Security customers, including Armis, Xolv, bp Launchpad, TripActions, and others rely on the Salt platform to secure API-driven environments in AWS.

"By joining AWS ISV Accelerate, we strengthen our existing alliance with AWS, augmenting our status as Advanced Technology Partner and as a significant cybersecurity ISV Partner," said Gilad Barzilay, head of business development for Salt Security. "We are thrilled to work closely with AWS to help joint customers with their cloud journey by protecting critical data and services with the industry's leading API security solution."

AWS ISV Accelerate helps drive new business globally and accelerate sales cycles by connecting participating ISVs with the AWS sales organization, providing better customer outcomes, and assuring mutual commitment from AWS and partners.

Customers tap the Salt platform to discover their APIs, protect them during runtime, and improve their API security posture. The Salt Security API Protection Platform correlates user behavior over time to pinpoint and stop attackers, using its rich context about reconnaissance activities to create a single alert, eliminate false positives, and allow incident response teams to quickly take action.

Only Salt Security applies cloud-scale big data, with the industry's most time-tested AI and ML algorithms, to provide the insights needed for API security. Through its patented API Context Engine (ACE) architecture, the platform can identify the early indicators of an attack, stop attackers from advancing and turn attackers into penetration testers, leading to valuable feedback for security teams to identify and eliminate API vulnerabilities.

About Salt Security

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its API Protection Platform is the industry's first patented solution to prevent the next generation of API attacks, using machine learning and AI to automatically and continuously identify and protect APIs. Only Salt Security has the ability to correlate activities across millions of APIs and users over time and provide real-time analysis of all that data. Deployed in minutes, the Salt Security platform learns the granular behavior of a company's APIs and requires no configuration or customization to pinpoint and block API attackers. For more information, please visit: https://salt.security

