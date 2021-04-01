Salt Security Joins the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program, Delivering API Security with Frictionless Integration

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security, the leading API security company, today announced it has joined the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program and has contributed to the partner ecosystem by releasing the MuleSoft Certified Connector for Salt. The Salt connector enables organizations to quickly and easily integrate the Salt Security API Protection Platform with data from any system – no matter where it resides – and will be available in Anypoint Exchange for all of MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ users to access.

The Salt platform complements MuleSoft's technology and security capabilities to provide joint customers with comprehensive API visibility across the entire application landscape, granular context about APIs and their unique business logic, continuous discovery of APIs and the sensitive data they expose, and runtime detection and blocking of API attacks early, while attackers are still in their reconnaissance phase. MuleSoft's security capabilities include built-in identity management and encryption modules to ensure automated security and thread protection at every layer. The Salt platform deploys in customer environments easily, via a MuleSoft policy, tap port into a network device, or sidecar in a Kubernetes environment to get a mirrored copy of all API traffic. The Salt solution requires no agents, code changes, configuration, or tuning. With Mulesoft's Anypoint Platform, the Salt Security API Protection Platform provides best-in-class capabilities to enable strong API security.

"MuleSoft provides the world's leading integration and API platform, and Salt provides the industry's most comprehensive API security across the full life cycle of APIs," said Roey Eliyahu, co-founder and CEO of Salt Security. "As a MuleSoft technology partner, we're making it easier for our joint customers to enjoy the combined benefits of our complementary platforms."

"Digital transformation has universally become a strategic imperative for businesses and integration challenges are often what holds the majority of them back. Secure consumption of APIs is a major endeavor of most digital transformations. Technology partner integrations with MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform simplify connectivity, empower organizations to unlock business capabilities and build a resulting application network," said Brian Miller, senior vice president of business development, MuleSoft. "This partnership will further enable our mutual customers to realize trust, speed, agility and innovation at scale by eliminating time spent on complicated integration projects."

The MuleSoft Technology Partner Program includes leading software organizations across both functional applications, such as CRM, marketing automation, HCM and financial systems, as well as across industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail and government. Technology partners are leveraging MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform to help organizations unlock the power of API-led connectivity to realize speed of IT delivery, increase organizational agility and deliver innovation at scale.

Customers can learn more about the Salt Security integration with MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform by visiting: https://www.mulesoft.com/partner/salt-security.

Salt customers can learn more about simplifying connectivity between all of their software systems with MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform at https://www.mulesoft.com/platform/enterprise-integration.

About Salt Security

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its API Protection Platform is the industry's first patented solution to prevent the next generation of API attacks, using machine learning and AI to automatically and continuously identify and protect APIs. Deployed in minutes, the Salt Security platform learns the granular behavior of an organization's APIs and requires no configuration or customization to pinpoint and block API attackers. Salt Security was founded in 2016 by alumni of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and serial entrepreneur executives in the cybersecurity field and is based in Silicon Valley and Israel. For more information, please visit: https://salt.security/

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.

Contact:

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Salt Security

Related Links

https://salt.security

