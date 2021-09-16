Salt Security Named "Best in API Security" in 2021 API Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, today announced that the Salt Security API Protection Platform has been named the "Best in API Security" in the 2021 API Awards. The company was recognized for its ability to deliver unparalleled capabilities in API security, including continuous discovery of APIs and exposed sensitive data, API attack detection and prevention, and remediation of API vulnerabilities – uniquely securing APIs across their full lifecycle.

According to the Salt Security State of API Security Report , API-based attacks increased more than 348% in the first half of 2021, compared to a 141% increase in overall API traffic in the same time period. The need for API protection has risen in tandem. APIs have become high-value targets for attackers because they contain highly sensitive and confidential data and bad actors realize that solutions such as WAFs and API Gateways cannot adequately protect APIs. Unlike those solutions, the Salt Security API Protection Platform is purpose-built to secure APIs, leveraging big data, along with ML and AI, to mitigate attacks. The platform also provides significant "shift left" capabilities with scanning and testing of APIs in pre-production.

"In today's complex application environments, APIs have emerged as the fundamental building block for modern applications. At the same time, APIs have also become the dominant application attack vector, putting immense pressure on security teams to fill the gap," said Roey Eliyahu, CEO and co-founder of Salt Security. "The Salt platform connects to any application environment, enabling organizations to discover all APIs, stop API attacks, and provide developer insights to harden APIs. Having our industry-leading platform recognized as 'Best in API Security' underscores the value we're delivering to the modern enterprise."

The API Awards celebrate the technical innovation, adoption, and reception of companies operating in the API and microservices industry. The 2021 API Award winners were selected by an expert-led API World Advisory Board based on three main criteria: (1) attracting notable attention and awareness in the API industry; (2) general regard and use by the developer and engineering community; and (3) being a technical leader in its sector for innovation.

"The Salt Security API Protection Platform is helping developers and engineers build on the backbone of the multi-trillion-dollar market for API-driven products and services," said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer and Co-Founder of DevNetwork, producer of API World and the 2021 API Awards. "Today's cloud-based SaaS software and hardware increasingly is powered by an open ecosystem of API-centric architecture. The Salt win here at the 2021 API Awards is evidence of the company's leading role in the growth of the API Economy."

The 2021 API Awards will be presented at the 2021 API Awards Ceremony during API World 2021 Virtual (October 26-28, 2021), the world's largest API and microservices conference and exhibition.

To learn more about the Salt Security API Protection Platform and request a demo, please visit: https://content.salt.security/demo.html .

About Salt Security

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its API Protection Platform is the industry's first patented solution to prevent the next generation of API attacks, using machine learning and AI to automatically and continuously identify and protect APIs. Deployed in minutes, the Salt Security platform learns the granular behavior of a company's APIs and requires no configuration or customization to pinpoint and block API attackers. Salt Security was founded in 2016 by alumni of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and serial entrepreneur executives in the cybersecurity field and is based in Silicon Valley and Israel. For more information, please visit: https://salt.security

