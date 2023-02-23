Salt Security Named to Prestigious CRN Security 100 List

API security leader recognized for excellence in application security

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named the company to its annual Security 100 list. Recognizing leading IT channel security leaders, the Security 100 honors trailblazing companies who provide innovative technology to solution providers. Salt Security has been recognized as a leader in the Web, Email, and Application Security category. Utilizing cloud-scale big data and ML/AI, the Salt Security API Protection Platform provides companies with continuous and automated visibility and deep context over time, the capabilities required to protect critical digital applications and services from increasing API security threats.

Salt Security today simultaneously announced worldwide channel growth, expanded regional coverage, and the Essential Partner Certification Program. (See press release here .)

The Salt platform captures the depth of context that organizations need to identify and protect APIs with continuous discovery of APIs and exposed sensitive data, attack detection and prevention, as well as advanced shift-left capabilities. By delivering context-based insights across the entire API ecosystem, Salt enables users to detect the reconnaissance activity of bad actors and block them before they can successfully reach their objective.

"With all the unexpected changes organizations have faced since the beginning of COVID-19, security still remains the most critical factor in business today. This year's Security 100 list acknowledges industry-leading companies that deliver pioneering security offerings to the IT channel that can withstand a wide range of threats. These companies are laying the groundwork for the most advanced cybersecurity solutions," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company.

"At Salt Security, we have always been a 100% channel-focused organization, dedicated to working with our partners to ensure their customers are provided with the most comprehensive API protection required to mitigate today's threats," said Michael Nicosia, COO and co-founder, Salt Security. "We are honored to receive this accolade from CRN, as we continue to evolve our partner strategy to offer the best support, incentives, and value from the industry's leading API security platform."

The 2023 Security 100 honorees were selected by esteemed CRN editors for their outstanding channel-focused security offerings across five categories: Identity Management and Data Protection; Endpoint and Managed Security; Network Security; Web, Email and Application Security; and Security Operations, Risk and Threat Intelligence. The list serves as a comprehensive guide for solution providers, helping them to identify the top security vendors to team with as they build innovative solutions for their customers.

The 2023 Security 100 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/security100 .

About Salt Security

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its patented API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. By correlating activities across millions of APIs and users over time, Salt delivers deep context with real-time analysis and continuous insights for API discovery, attack prevention, and shift-left practices. Deployed quickly and seamlessly integrated within existing systems, the Salt platform gives customers immediate value and protection, so they can innovate with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com .

Press Contacts

Salt Security

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications for Salt Security

[email protected]

SOURCE Salt Security