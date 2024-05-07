Salt Security Named Two-Time Winner in Cyber Defense Magazine Global InfoSec Awards

API security leader garners recognition in Market Leader API Security and Hot Company Cybersecurity Visionary

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at RSA Conference, Salt Security , the leading API security company, is thrilled to announce that it has been named a "Market Leader" in the API security category and a "Hot Company" in the Cybersecurity Visionary category in Cyber Defense Magazine's 2024 Global InfoSec Awards . The Global InfoSec Awards honor information security innovators who provide unique and compelling products and services.

As the pioneer of the API security market, the Salt Security API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. With its patented approach to blocking today's low-and-slow API attacks, only Salt provides the adaptive intelligence needed to protect APIs. Salt also provides the industry's first API posture governance engine, helping organizations govern their API-first journeys using API intelligence to discover and effectively manage API assets, and ensuring that corporate standards and industry best practices are followed throughout an API's lifecycle.

"With the ever-growing abundance of APIs, businesses are struggling to keep track of their APIs ecosystem and even more so, are unsure of their current API posture against industry best practices and regulatory standards. It's crucial that businesses have solutions that can help guide them on their API security journey and effectively discover and manage API assets," said Michael Callahan, Chief Marketing Officer at Salt Security. "Salt Security is committed to helping organizations govern their API-first journeys, providing organizations with robust API discovery and posture assurance through customizable and prebuilt policies. We are honored to receive this award from Cyber Defense Magazine in recognition of the value we provide companies to prevent API attacks."

"Salt Security embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Winners of the Global InfoSec Awards will be celebrated at the 2024 RSA conference beginning on May 6. The complete list of winners can be found at http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/ .

This accolade builds on top of Salt's recent momentum, including the launch of its new multi-layered OAuth protection package , as well as its just-debuted AI-infused API Security Protection Platform, which leverages AI throughout every aspect of the API lifecycle, to streamline and bolster API discovery, posture assurance, and threat detection, to mitigate risks faster.

