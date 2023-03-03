Salt Security Recognized as a Y Combinator Top Private and Breakthrough Company

API security leader ranked in the top 100 of more than 4000 YC-backed companies

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, today announced that it has been recognized by Y Combinator on two of its four 2023 Top Companies lists, including Top Private YC Companies and YC Breakthrough Companies . To receive these prestigious accolades, Salt has ranked in the top 2.5% of all companies YC has backed. These Top 100 lists include a range of now-household brands such as Instacart, OpenSea, and DoorDash.

As the industry pioneer in API security, Salt delivers the most proven and mature solution available to help modern online businesses quickly identify and remediate API threats. Combining cloud-scale big data and time-tested artificial intelligence (AI), Salt captures the depth of context needed to detect and defend against API attacks, including those listed in the OWASP API Top 10.

"We are honored to be recognized on the 2023 YC Top Companies Lists. APIs sit at the core of today's modern applications, connecting enterprises to vital data and services,'' said Roey Eliyahu, co-founder and CEO, Salt Security. "With more sensitive information being transmitted through APIs than ever before, as well as the increasing complexity of API attacks, companies must implement the right API security measures to keep their assets safe. We value the investment and support of Y Combinator in our mission to protect customers' APIs, so businesses can continue to innovate quickly and securely."

This year, YC separated the startups into four lists: YC's top private, public, exited, and breakthrough companies. Private companies and exits are sorted by the companies' valuations based on their latest funding round, and all are valued at more than $150M. The Breakthrough Companies list highlights the fast-growing companies YC has doubled down on – which means they've all received significant additional investment from YC in their post-Demo Day rounds.

Y Combinator (YC) is considered the premier startup accelerator in the world. Since 2005, YC has funded more than 4,000 startups, including many that have become household names. The full list of YC companies can be found here .

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its patented API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. By correlating activities across millions of APIs and users over time, Salt delivers deep context with real-time analysis and continuous insights for API discovery, attack prevention, and shift-left practices. Deployed quickly and seamlessly integrated within existing systems, the Salt platform gives customers immediate value and protection, so they can innovate with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. For more information, visit: https://salt.security/

