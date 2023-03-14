Salt Security Takes Gold in Two Globee® Cybersecurity Award Categories

Salt earns top award in API Security and Hot Company of the Year, Security Software

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, today announced that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Salt Security a first-place winner in two categories in the 19th Annual 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards . Salt Security has won the gold award for both API Management and Security and Hot Company of the Year for Security Software.

The Globee Cybersecurity Awards recognize cybersecurity companies and professionals for their innovative approaches and effective solutions in ensuring security in the digital age. The awards cover various categories such as risk management, threat detection, cloud security, data privacy, and more. The program aims to raise awareness about cybersecurity issues and honor those who have made significant contributions in protecting organizations and individuals from cyber threats.

The Salt Security API Protection Platform uses cloud-scale big data with AI and ML to deliver the deepest insights into API threats and vulnerabilities to quickly detect and block attacks. By applying its ML and AI algorithms, which have been in the market for more than four years, Salt can capture and baseline all API traffic over days, weeks, and even months, providing real-time analysis and correlation across billions of API calls to protect organizations from API threats.

"I would like to congratulate all the winners of the 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards for their outstanding contributions in securing the digital landscape," says San Madan, president of Globee Awards. "Your hard work, innovation, and commitment to cybersecurity are essential to protecting our digital future. Your achievement serves as an inspiration to others in the industry and demonstrates the power of collaboration, innovation, and dedication. I along with my team are proud to honor your accomplishments and celebrate your success."

More than 250 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process and are listed here: https://globeeawards.com/cyber-security/judges/

