Saltbox Raises $3 Million to Build Co-Working for Entrepreneurs Who Need Warehouse Space

ATLANTA, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saltbox, a 27,000 square foot facility opening this fall in Atlanta's Upper Westside, uniquely combines co-working with co-warehousing. The first of many planned locations, Saltbox offers a purpose-built space for the country's growing "Concrete Class" to operate their businesses and engage with a like-minded community of peers.

The Concrete Class, a diverse set of entrepreneurs that includes importers and exporters, distributors, makers and e-commerce operators, has been vastly overlooked and under-serviced when it comes to the physical space required to support their businesses.

Saltbox's month-to-month memberships offer flexibility and turnkey value propositions without being locked into a long-term lease. Saltbox provides a range of options from community memberships to private "warehouse suites," including loading dock access, high-speed Wi-Fi, warehouse equipment, a photography stage, conference rooms, enterprise security, temperature controlled environment, common areas and quiet booths – with the added benefit of working among a community of peers with similar challenges.

"Because these entrepreneurs don't need tens of thousands of square feet, they find themselves facing a constant and frustrating tradeoff," said Tyler Scriven, co-founder and CEO of Saltbox. "Current options are either too expensive, too big, or too far away from city centers. And with the average warehouse space being 34 years old, they're inevitably forced to give up the modern conveniences that businesses need to thrive. With Saltbox, every entrepreneur has a community to call home."

Saltbox recently raised $3.2 million in venture funding. The funding round, its first, was led by Village Global with participation from MetaProp, Arena Ventures and Kapor Capital as well as a number of leading angel investors.

The company's first location will open in November and will be located in Atlanta at 1345 Seaboard Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta, Georgia, 30318.

About Saltbox

For more information on Saltbox and how to join please visit: joinsaltbox.com

