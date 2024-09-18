Saltbox Unveils New Shipping Solution for Emerging Ecommerce Businesses

Trailblazing New Technology Offers First of its Kind Shipping Platform for DTC Entrepreneurs

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saltbox, a pioneer in flexible warehousing and logistics solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Parsel, its new shipping platform designed specifically for emerging and scaling ecommerce businesses. Parsel seamlessly integrates with major ecommerce platforms and is designed to work alongside Saltbox's workspaces and logistics services, empowering small and medium-sized merchants to streamline their operations and scale their businesses like never before.

Rising consumer demand for fast, low-cost shipping has placed increased pressure on small businesses, which often struggle to compete with larger retailers benefiting from scale advantages. Parsel, the SMB's comprehensive shipping solution, provides growing businesses with access to unmatched shipping savings (up to $2 in savings per shipment), automated fulfillment, packing suggestions, and access to exclusive new carriers with special rates previously offered only to large businesses—all designed to help small ecommerce businesses ship faster and more affordably.

The launch is timely: by releasing Parsel ahead of the upcoming peak holiday season, Saltbox aims to level the playing field and ensure SMBs experience their most productive season yet. National carriers such as USPS and UPS are applying 6% surcharges this holiday season and delays are expected, making it even more costly for SMBs to ship quickly and profitably while building trust with consumers. While Saltbox works with all the large national carriers, they also partner with emerging carriers like Veho and Pandion, passing on cost savings to SMBs.

"Our mission at Saltbox has always been to support entrepreneurs and small businesses in their growth journeys," said Tyler Scriven, CEO of Saltbox. "With Parsel, we are breaking down barriers and offering emerging ecommerce merchants unprecedented access to the resources and technological solutions they need to thrive in a competitive market."

"Parsel's ability to batch orders and notify us of missing ones has been a game-changer," said Brea Fullerton, Founder and CEO of Shinery, who has been a Saltbox member in Atlanta since 2020.

While Parsel is the focal point of Saltbox's new tech-enabled solution, the company continues to provide co-warehousing and a-la-carte logistics services, in-suite pick and pack services, and expert support to help businesses customize their logistics needs and scale their operations efficiently. Saltbox stands out as a superior alternative to traditional third-party logistics (3PL) providers, which often come with high costs, lack of visibility, and limited flexibility. With Saltbox, businesses enjoy enhanced visibility into their operations, exceptional support, and the same scalability offered by 3PLs, all while benefiting from a more flexible and personalized approach.

By introducing Parsel, Saltbox is enhancing its existing suite of solutions and reinforcing its commitment to the success of its members. The new offering is expected to have a significant impact on the growth trajectory of many ecommerce businesses, allowing them to compete more effectively in the marketplace.

"Parsel's tracking visibility has saved us money and headaches by providing exact delivery times and locations," said Angela Hawkins, Owner and Founder of Bamblu, who has been a Saltbox member in Atlanta since 2020.

"Saltbox's elastic warehousing and in-suite pick and pack services are the perfect match for Flour & Olive, allowing us to scale our operations seamlessly," shared Estelle Shone, Founder of Flour & Olive, who has been a Saltbox member in Seattle since 2023.

As Saltbox continues to innovate and expand its offerings, the company remains dedicated to its core mission: Empowering ecommerce entrepreneurs with the tools and support they need to succeed. For more information about Parsel and how it can benefit your business, please visit https://www.saltbox.com/services/parsel-app .

About Saltbox

Saltbox offers a modern alternative to traditional 3PLs, combining functional warehouse suites with collaborative co-working spaces, conference rooms, content studios, and comprehensive logistics support. Through Parsel, an innovative shipping software tailored for SMBs, members gain access to competitive shipping rates, optimized pick-and-pack workflows, and exclusive carriers. With 12 locations across nine major U.S. cities, Saltbox is dedicated to helping small businesses operate more efficiently and scale with confidence.

