Salty and Sweet: Carl's Jr. Welcomes Back Teriyaki Lineup for a Limited Time and Launches New 2 for $6 Value Meal

Brand emphasizes customizable, irresistible flavor for all this summer

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charbroiled patties, grilled pineapple, tangy Teriyaki Sauce, and melty Swiss cheese ... Carl's Jr.® is delivering the flavors you didn't even know you were craving, but now immediately have to have, this summer. In addition to bringing back the fan-favorite Teriyaki Burger and Teriyaki Char Chicken Sandwich, Carl's Jr. is announcing the launch of a new 2 for $6 Double Take, mix-and-match value meal, featuring iconic menu items like spicy cheeseburgers and Chicken Stars®. The Teriyaki menu items and 2 for $6 Double Take, mix-and-match value meal will be available through August 13.

"Carl's Jr. guests are extremely passionate, whether it's about bringing back the El Diablo burger, bringing back the Teriyaki lineup or delivering the flavors they crave on a budget," said Carl's Jr. Vice President of Marketing, Anthony Nguyen. "We're excited to give the people what they want – big, bold, innovative flavors at every price point that will keep them coming back for more."

These announcements follow the debut of a new menu architecture for Carl's Jr. earlier this year, that streamlines visuals for ease of ordering and allows guests to customize burgers according to the experience they're craving. The new menu also coincides with the launch of an audacious new marketing campaign themed Need Burger, Get Burger, around Carl's Jr. guests' insatiable need for their burgers.

The Double Teriyaki Burger features two charbroiled patties, sliced grilled pineapple, melted Swiss cheese, onions, tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise and tangy Teriyaki Sauce on a seeded bun. The Teriyaki Char Chicken Sandwich features a juicy charbroiled chicken breast, sliced grilled pineapple, melted Swiss cheese, onions, tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise and tangy Teriyaki Sauce on a potato bun.

The new 2 for $6 Double Take mix-and-match value meal offers two iconic menu items for just $6 at participating locations. All day long, guests can choose from French Toast Dips® small Hash Rounds®, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, 6-piece Chicken Stars®, small fries, small cheeseburger or Spicy Lil' Cheeseburger.

About Carl's Jr.

Carl's Jr.® is famous around the world for big, audacious, impossible-to-ignore flavors inspired by its California roots. For a bold move, guests have ordered items like over-the-top, juicy charbroiled burger creations, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™, Hand-Scooped Ice-Cream Shakes™ and indulgent breakfast burgers for more than 80 years. Together with its Franchisees, Carl's Jr. operates more than 1,000 restaurants across the U.S. and has a presence in 24 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.carlsjr.com.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants domestically and more than 35 international markets and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

