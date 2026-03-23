Salus Scientific Appoints Medical Device Executive Will Martin to Board of Directors

Experienced CEO and proven healthcare leader brings deep expertise in commercialization and growth strategies

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salus Scientific, an innovator in radiation protection and clinical workflow solutions for fluoroscopy-guided environments, today announced the appointment of Will Martin to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Martin is a seasoned medical device executive with more than 20 years of experience building, scaling and exiting venture-backed healthcare companies. Over the course of his career, he has played a key leadership role in four successful startup exits, delivering strong outcomes for investors and advancing innovative medical technologies globally.

Most recently, Mr. Martin served as President and Chief Executive Officer at IRRAS, a neurosurgery company focused on treating elevated intracranial pressure caused by bleeding and infection. During his tenure, he led the company's global commercialization efforts and successfully guided the company through multiple financings and a strategic acquisition by ClearPoint Neuro in 2025.

"Will brings a rare combination of operational excellence, strategic vision, and proven execution across the full lifecycle of medical device companies," said Todd O. Flohr, CEO and Co-Founder of Salus Scientific. "As we continue to scale Salus and advance technologies like AeroShield and GLiFT, his experience in commercialization, capital strategy, and M&A will be invaluable."

Prior to IRRAS, Mr. Martin served as General Manager of the Peripheral Vascular business at Philips Healthcare, during the company's initial shift toward interventional therapies. During this time, the PV segment was one of Philips' fastest growing divisions, which enabled several strategic acquisitions, including the $2.2 billion acquisition of Spectranetics.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Martin held senior leadership roles at AtheroMed, Hotspur Technologies, and AccessClosure (acquired by Philips Volcano, Teleflex, and Cardinal Health, respectively), where he built global commercialization strategies that resulted in significant revenue ramps, launched multiple products, and scaled high-performing commercial teams.

"I'm excited to join the Board at Salus Scientific at such an important time in its growth," said Martin. "Salus is redefining how we think about occupational health in the interventional suite, and I believe the company is uniquely positioned to lead this category with its focus on innovation, workflow, and clinician well-being."

Mr. Martin also currently serves as an independent Director for Burl Concepts and Morris Innovative. He began his career as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy and holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from Johns Hopkins University.

About Salus Scientific Corp. Salus Scientific is a Charleston-based Occupational Wellness Company dedicated to developing, manufacturing, and selling finished radiation protection garments and innovative technology designed to protect the professional. Learn more at: www.salusscientific.com

Press Contact:

Dan Lormon

VP, Global Medical Affairs

Salus Scientific Corp

415-980-0255

SOURCE Salus Scientific